Charlotte Welcomes New Leon Levine Health Sciences Center

Jaron Nix/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte welcomes the new Leon Levine Health Sciences Center. The Center is set to be the home base of multiple health professions programs.

Opened in August 2020, the Leon Levine Health Sciences Center is a one-stop base for multiple health professions programs, ranging from surgical technology to virtual-anatomy classrooms. With the $2.5 million grant from The Leon Levine Foundation, the center is supposed to be the second home for Central Piedmont Community College students. Students could now be equipped with in-person instruction classes and laboratories activities, in complement to the remote classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located between Charlottetowne Avenue and Elizabeth Avenue, this 74-450 square feet area will provide students with several hospital simulation rooms. These simulation rooms will be the training area for students ranging from simulation of trauma, mother and child, pediatric, operating on patients, and pharmacy services.

Aside from offering facilities to medical students, the building also provides general use of classrooms for students of geomatics and civil engineering programs. The center is expected to be a cutting-edge facility in which Central Piedmont Community College students prepare for the professional work environment as they graduate.

“The new facility will also help promote access to quality medical care by creating a pipeline of professionals for the region’s healthcare sector and by providing valuable medical resources to both students and the community,” explained Tom Lawrence, president of The Leon Levine Foundation.

After successfully gaining funding from the Mecklenburg County bond referendum in 2013, the construction of Leon Levine Health Sciences Center began in September 2017. Pointed out as project manager, Rodgers Builders managed to finish the construction in 2020.

