The Annual Charlotte Asian Festival and The Annual Charlotte Dragon Boat Festival Race are Back

CHARLOTTE, NC—To honor and celebrate the Asian community, The Annual Charlotte Asian Festival, an event to bring people and families from the Asian community to gather and do exciting social and cultural activities, is having its 21st festival. This celebration is also open for non-Asian communities.

The diverse variety of Asian culture, roots, ethnicity, and history is the theme raised by The Annual Charlotte Asian Festival. This festival aims to bring together people in the Asian community and to introduce the uniqueness and specialty of Asian culture.

One of the programs that the Asian Community has been waiting for is The Annual Charlotte Dragon Boat Festival Race. As the name implies, The Annual Charlotte Dragon Boat Festival Race is a racing competition that prioritizes good teamwork to win. The reason behind holding this competition is not just to train teamwork or just because it's fun. As the name implies, dragon boat racing is part of Chinese culture and history. About 2,300 years ago, ancient Chinese people often lived and made settlements along river channels, so boats were their main means of transportation. The Annual Charlotte Dragon Boat Festival Race exists to honor ancient traditions from Chinese history. This year, The Annual Charlotte Dragon Boat Festival Race has been held 15 times.

The Charlotte Asian Festival and Dragon Boat Festival Race will be held on October 16, 2021, at Ramsey Creek Park. This Festival is sponsored by Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, the Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce, and the Charlotte Dragon Boat Association.

