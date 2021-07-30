The Healthcare Worker as The Frontliner of Pandemic

Bermix Studio/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC - Amid losing hope for the infected and their families caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, health workers are the ones who stand at the forefront. They are 'The Frontliner of the Pandemic'.

Two examples of 'The Frontliner of the Pandemic" would be Stephanie “Coop” Cooper and Ebone Roberts.

Stephanie “Coop” Cooper, RN, works tirelessly and selflessly putting aside her problems and life in CMC’s Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU). In 2019, she first heard about the increasing number of the unknown coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Atrium Health’s California. She fearlessly jumped in and volunteered to care for the first potential Covid-19.

For Cooper, whatever is happening in the MICU is not as scary neither as stressful as the outside has feared. She stated that people should be more careful reading news or article about COVID-19 because what is written may not be true and can be exaggerated. Reading things that you find on the internet or media, can only trigger fears that are caused by the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19.

As a good example of the alumna of the Carolinas College Nursing Program and a human being, Cooper always has her heart on her sleeve. She always put her needs aside if the healthcare duties needed her.

Ebone Roberts, a full-time nurse at Atrium Health Urgent Care – University City and mother of four, is another person who fits into “the Frontliner of Pandemic category. With a genuine heart to make a difference and to help others, in 2003 Roberts started her career in healthcare journey as a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) then continued her journey by taking a step in becoming a registered nurse.

Roberts wants to help others to realize that even though we have our own lives and problems, if we intend to sincerely help those in need, there is always a way.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.