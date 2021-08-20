Three budget-friendly to get your meal in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville has many budget-friendly food options to find around town, from taco to burgers to pizza, the selections are endless. Follow this list to find the best cheap eats around town.

1. Daddy’s Dog

Established in 2015, Daddy’s Dog is among the best late-night snacks to find with few locations spread across Nashville. Lone Wolf, Music City, New York, Chicago, and Big Daddy are among Daddy’s Dog hotdog menu, with everything cost from $6-$8. Get some side dishes or Miller High Life for $3 each. Daddy’s Dog also serves the freshest hot dogs, made from all-beef and never frozen to their customers.

2. San Antonio Taco Co.

San Antonio Taco Co. (SATCO) was founded in 1984 by two Vanderbilt University graduates.

The restaurant is located on 21st Avenue in the Vanderbilt area of Nashville and has been serving students, professionals, and artists nearby the “Music Row” neighborhoods. Almost everything on the menu is below $6, including steak fajita for $2.49, fish taco at $3.09, single enchiladas from $2.49, and five chicken wings with ranch dressing that cost $5.95.

3. Robert’s Western World

Robert's Western World began its journey as a country and western apparel store in the early 90s. Then Robert turned the business from an apparel store to a honky-tonk. Located on Broadway with traditional country, western, and rock-a-billy music seven days a week and 16 hours a day. Everything on the menu can be purchase at $10 and below, also the perfect place to buy some meal in the middle of Broadway bar crawl. While in the restaurant, buy its Recession special for $6, complete with a fried bologna sandwich, chips, moon pie, and PBR, or its basket menu of burger or chicken tender for $10.

