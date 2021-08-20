Southern Grist Brewing Co to host Nashville's stout festival

Volker Repke/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville-based crafted beer company, Southern Grist Brewing Co, is hosting Summer of Stouts in Aug. 27. The event features stout sampling from local breweries, two intimate sessions, and stout blending sessions. Join the community of Nashville in experiencing the finest-crafted stouts in Southern Grist's headquarters on Nation Taproom.

Enjoy cold stout samplings from local breweries such as Equilibrium Brewery, Other Half Brewing, Tripping Animals Brewing, WeldWerks Brewery, Other Half Brewing, 8th State Brewing Company, Arkane Aleworks, Aslin Beer Co, and many more.

Visitors can participate in two exclusive events featuring Batch One Theory: Summer Of Stouts which is crafted with four unique batches of Imperial Stout, all aged for a minimum of 15 months and features Imperial Stouts from different base recipes, and Batch One Theory: Iced Honey Espresso Bottle which is crafted with 15-19 months Imperial Stout in Weller Wheated and Elijah Craig 12 Year Bourbon barrels before being aged on espresso coffee, honey, cacao nibs, and almonds.

During Summer of Stout, visitors can also craft their customized blends straight from four different single barrels and compare them with Batch One Theory: Summer Of Stouts, and decide which one is better.

Visitors can fulfill their appetites with savory burgers and ice cream local food trucks participating in Summer of Stouts such as Brave Idiot and Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream.

Tickets are available to purchase on the website https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-of-stouts-tickets-163928136469, starting from $140.

Southern Grist Brewing Co is a Nashville-based crafted beer company established in 2016. The company focuses on creating a unique and exceptional blend to bring an immerse drinking experience to Nashville's communities. Their specialties include Perpetual Composition, a solera style foeder beer aged seven months in a French Bourdeaux Foudre with our mixed culture and was then bottle conditioned and 'Mosa, a mimosa inspired sour ale brewed with sea salt, and tangerine puree.

