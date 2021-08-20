Nashville's favorite beer festival is coming this September

Stella de Smit/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Rhizome Production Nashville is proud to host the upcoming East Nashville Beer Festival which is scheduled to be held in Sept. 18 at East Park. Join the fun with the Nashville society and connect with beer experts and communities while enjoying a cold sip of local's finest crafted beer.

The East Nashville Beer Festival features sample tasting sessions from more than 60 high-quality breweries, savory dishes from locals' favorite food trucks, and social gatherings with people around Nashville and Davidson County.

Visitors can enjoy beer sample tasting and purchase some products from locals' favorite breweries such as Tenn Fold, Living Waters Brewing, Jackalope Brewing Company, East Nashville Beer Works, Bad Idea Brewing Company, and many more. Visit also the local food trucks for savory burgers or pasta to complement the beer. Available food trucks at the venue including The Grilled Cheeserie, Hoss' Loaded Burgers, Chivananda, Little Cancun on the Go, and many more.

Gates will be open from 1.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

Rhizome Production is an event production company based in Nashville that specialized in culinary, brewing, and hospitality events. The company focuses on building better Nashville communities by giving back through local charities and fundraising programs. Some profits gained from East Nashville Beer Festival will be benefited for Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition, a grassroots organization that focuses on assisting breast cancer patients in Middle Tennessee during their treatments and improve a positive life outlook towards life.

Tickets are available to purchase on the website https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-east-nashville-beer-festival-tickets-149921020809, starting from $65. Keep in mind that all visitors of the East Nashville Beer Festival should be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a Negative COVID test in order to participate in the event.

