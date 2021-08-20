Nashville, TN

Nashville's favorite beer festival is coming this September

Dex Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4yIs_0bXIFLjp00
Stella de Smit/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Rhizome Production Nashville is proud to host the upcoming East Nashville Beer Festival which is scheduled to be held in Sept. 18 at East Park. Join the fun with the Nashville society and connect with beer experts and communities while enjoying a cold sip of local's finest crafted beer.

The East Nashville Beer Festival features sample tasting sessions from more than 60 high-quality breweries, savory dishes from locals' favorite food trucks, and social gatherings with people around Nashville and Davidson County.

Visitors can enjoy beer sample tasting and purchase some products from locals' favorite breweries such as Tenn Fold, Living Waters Brewing, Jackalope Brewing Company, East Nashville Beer Works, Bad Idea Brewing Company, and many more. Visit also the local food trucks for savory burgers or pasta to complement the beer. Available food trucks at the venue including The Grilled Cheeserie, Hoss' Loaded Burgers, Chivananda, Little Cancun on the Go, and many more.

Gates will be open from 1.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

Rhizome Production is an event production company based in Nashville that specialized in culinary, brewing, and hospitality events. The company focuses on building better Nashville communities by giving back through local charities and fundraising programs. Some profits gained from East Nashville Beer Festival will be benefited for Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition, a grassroots organization that focuses on assisting breast cancer patients in Middle Tennessee during their treatments and improve a positive life outlook towards life.

Tickets are available to purchase on the website https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-east-nashville-beer-festival-tickets-149921020809, starting from $65. Keep in mind that all visitors of the East Nashville Beer Festival should be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a Negative COVID test in order to participate in the event.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_29c688b34e714494738240ac8245e3ae.blob

Dad of five, Tennessee boy

Nashville, TN
200 followers
Loading

More from Dex Walker

Nashville, TN

Charity dinner to support human trafficking survivors by HTSCF and Salt & Vine

NASHVILLE, TN — Human Trafficking Survivors Court Foundation together with Salt and Vine invite Nashvillians to join a charity dinner supporting the human trafficking survivors.Read full story
Franklin, TN

Celebrate annual Pilgrimage Festival at Harlinsdale Farm this September

FRANKLIN, TN - Celebrate the authenticity of Franklin's music and culture in the annual Pilgrimage Festival, which is scheduled to be held in Sep. 25 - 26 at the historic landmark of Harlinsdale Farm. There will be lots of locals crafts and produce to shop, creative space for families and kids to express their musical talents and interests, best locals' food vendors serving authentic and original recipes, and live music performances from the award-winning Country and Americana musicians across Tennessee.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville After Zone Alliance announces youth development training schedule

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville After Zone Alliance, or NAZA, a partnership organization between Nashville Public Library and Metro Nashville Public School, has announced the full schedule of youth development training. The schedule includes sets of classes for Nashvillian youth across the neighborhood to join for free, from August to October. Each class will be available both in-person and virtual.Read full story
Williamson County, TN

WCADC to host community training for International Overdose Awareness Day

FRANKLIN, TN - Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition, or WCADC, invites society and communities across Franklin and Williamson County to participate in International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31. The event is scheduled to be held at Aspen Grove Park. There will be training sessions on saving the lives of those who have been affected by drug abuse and overdose deaths.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's CNM to deliver talks about how technology impacts fundraising

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville's Center for Nonprofit Management or CNM has announced the upcoming educational event, Technology Trends That Are Shaping Fundraising, which will be held on Aug. 26. The event will discuss fundraising technology development in Nashville communities, the impacts of technology involvement in fundraising, and the future of technology-based fundraising in Nashville communities.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Uncorked Wine Festival Nashville on Sept. 18

NASHVILLE, TN — Uncorked Wine Festivals is coming to the Music City on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Uncorked Wine Festivals is bringing the fun to Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Adventure Science Center. There will be 100 selections of wines and champagne from across the globe, entertainment, food trucks, and interactive exhibits during the festivals. Uncorked Wine Festivals combines both sciences through its interactive exhibitions and wine through 100 selections of wine and champagne.Read full story
Williamson County, TN

Five family-friendly farms in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN - Looking for a place for outdoorsy family-friendly fun? Try these five Williamson County's finest farms that will surely teach new experiences and bring joy to the whole family.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Volunteer opportunity in Nashville: Cumberland River Compact

NASHVILLE, TN - Cumberland River Compact is inviting Nashvillians interested in nurturing nature and creating a sustainable environment to join Saturday Morning with the Compact Crew. Volunteers will work together with the committee in improving rain gardens in the area.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Getty Music Worship Conference: Sing! - In Christ Alone

NASHVILLE, TN — Bask in the glory of Christ with the Nashville community in the upcoming Getty Music Worship Conference on September 13 - 15 at Bridgestone Arena. Getty Music Worship Conference aims to bring the community closer to Christ, especially during the pandemic situation, to experience faith, love, and glory of God through worship, music and poetry.Read full story
Nashville, TN

The Basement presents 'Get Happier Fridays' featuring Nashville's rock bands Jackson Bruck & The Dukes of Hume

NASHVILLE, TN — The Basement's upcoming live music session, Get Happier Fridays, will be held on August 27 from 5.00 p.m. - 8.00 p.m. The event will feature local rock band Jackson Bruck & The Dukes of Hume, rock n' pop band Tayls, and New Orleans' psychedelic soul band Stoop Kids.Read full story
Brentwood, TN

Learn the basics of mushroom cultivation at Owl's Hills this weekend

BRENTWOOD, TN - Join the community in Williamson County in the upcoming event at Owl's Hills, Wild About Fungus, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28. Participants will learn all about mushrooms, from types of mushrooms to basic mushroom cultivation in logs, to mushroom harvesting. Participants will be provided with sufficient resources and trusted mentors to learn about mushrooms during the event.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville EC is looking for Front Desk Associate

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Entrepreneur Center, or EC opens a job vacancy for a part-time Front Desk Associate position. Front Desk Associate will be responsible for assisting people to get sufficient resources and service from the organizations. The position is available for the afternoon shift, which runs from 12:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., from Monday to Thursday.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance shares tips on filing insurance claims and safety after August flooding

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance shares important information about filing insurance claims, hiring contractors for home repairs, home safety, and avoiding scams. TDCI aims to help those who may have sustained home or auto damage as the recovery from the tragic and unprecedented flooding in Middle Tennessee continues.Read full story
Nashville, TN

CASA opens the opportunity for volunteer advocate

NASHVILLE, TN - Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is opening volunteer opportunities to advocate for children who have been experiencing abuse or neglect. The volunteer will work together with CASA and the court in covering children's needs and guidance until the case is dismissed.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Thirsty Third Thursdays -- Cocktail Crawl by Cheekwood Estate and Gardens

NASHVILLE, TN — Cheekwood Estate and Gardens presents the Thirsty Third Thursdays, a special ticket to enter a Cocktail Crawl in the Cheekwood Estate and Garden. The event takes place every month since June, and only two months left for guests to enjoy.Read full story
Franklin, TN

The Franklin BBQ Society and FNRC to host the Great Americana BBQ Festival this weekend

FRANKLIN, TN - The Franklin BBQ Society in partnership with the Franklin Noon Rotary Club or FNRC, will hold the Great Americana BBQ Festival in Harlinsdale Farm on Aug. 27 - 28.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Where to join live action role playing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Bring out your foam weaponry with pride to join in Nashville's Live Action Role Playing or LARP communities. There's nothing better than spending your Sunday running around the park in your foam Medieval armor. Dur Demarion is the largest Medieval-themed LARP community in Nashville. Dur Demarion holds its weekly war every Sunday noon in Elmington Park and welcomes Nashvillians from all ages to join in swinging foam swords, attacking opponents' headquarter, or having some chats and laugh with fellow members. Many people from Downton Nashville have joined in Dur Demarion and feel excited and driven in every war gameplay they're participating in. Visit the website http://www.durdemarion.com/# for detailed information about Dur Demarion.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Visit these Haunted Houses to celebrate Halloween season

NASHVILLE, TN - There is no such thing as too early for Halloween preparations. Here are the most terrifying haunted houses in Nashville for your Halloween treats. Nashville Nightmare holds many routes and areas worth trying for the adrenaline rush. Explore the inside of the sunken steamboat and unveil the story behind the Legend of the Deep in 'Dead in the Water' or challenge yourself in an abandoned nuclear facility building with monsters hiding in its every corner in 'Nuke Town'. Nashville Nightmare also offers Ax Throwing Class and bar which serves local crafted beers. Visit Nashville Nightmare on the website https://www.nashvillenightmare.com/index.html for upcoming shows and events.Read full story
Nashville, TN

New nonstop service from GSP-Nashville starting from Nov. 17

NASHVILLE, TN — Contour Airline just announce a new nonstop service flight from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, or GSP, to Nashville International Airport, or BNA, starting from Nov. 17, 2021.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's renowned local authors

NASHVILLE, TN - Meet with Nashville's notable authors who have successfully released numerous award-winning and best-selling literature. Nashville author, Sharon Cameron, is well-known as New York Times Bestselling Author and features in numerous panel discussions and exhibitions. Sharon writes contemporary literature with thriller, mystery, and historical genres. Sharon has appeared as a guest speaker and panelist in several events such as SEYA Book Fest, Virtual Holocaust Awareness Event, Writing History Virtual Events, and many more.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy