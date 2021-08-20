Five Nashville's quirky landmarks and events for brand-new experience

JOSHUA COLEMAN/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Many people love to visit Nashville's music venues and performances theaters such as Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium, but how many people have visited the Best Bathroom in America? Yes, they exist in the Music City, along with several unique and exceptional attractions that make you roll your eyes. Here are five unique landmarks you should visit in Nashville.

Dead People's Thing

If the old saying, 'a man's trash is another man's treasure' has a home, then Dead People's Thing brings it to reality. The shop, as the owner claimed, is a junk shop that sells eccentric antiques and crafts from all over the country. Dead People's Thing stands strong by its slogan, 'You Die, We Buy.' Get an exceptional shopping experience in Dead People's Thing, which is located in downtown Goodlettsville.

Best Bathroom in America at Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo's bathroom has awarded the Best Bathroom in America in 2019, specifically in its Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear women’s restroom and Entry Village's men's restroom. The award is humbly given by Cintas' America’s Best Restroom Contest®, an annual bathroom contest. Visitors can see a six cotton-top tamarins, an endangered primate species from South America, and Boelen's python in the bathroom.

Lovebites: A Valentine Haunted House

Parks and candlelight dinners starting to get stale for dating, so why don't you try visiting a haunted house for your next valentine's date? Nashville Nightmares presents its unique attraction, Lovebites, which operates only on Valentine's Day. The attraction offers options of Valentine-themed adventure worth trying, photo ops for couples in creepy areas, valentine treats, and ax throwing class.

Hail' Dark Aesthetic

Hail' Dark Aesthetic delivers a dark and mysterious atmosphere to its shop. This place is a must-visit for antique enthusiasts, collectors, and of course, goths. You can find unusual pieces such as goat heads, skeleton earrings, eccentric stone cravings, human tooth necklaces, and many more.

Elmington Park

Visit Elmington Park on Sunday afternoon to join with Nashvillians in medieval costume and foam weapons and conduct fake wars. The event is organized by Dur Demarion, Nashville's medieval combat society. The community welcomes all people from the Nashville neighborhood to participate in the Sunday afternoon wars, whether as a bench warmer or as a novice soldier.

