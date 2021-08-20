Nashville Food Project announces Fall CSA Program

Megan Thomas/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Food Project has been providing local produces, groceries, and food supplies for those who suffer from food insecurity in Nashville's neighborhood. The organization has announced the upcoming Growing Together Fall CSA program, which is scheduled to be held from Sept. 7 - Oct. 30.

Growing Together is a program that connects local farmers and customers in the Nashville community, especially friends and family from the immigrant communities, to distribute their products. The program focuses on increasing personal income, building sustainable food security, and supporting local produce across the Nashville community. Growing Together is recently supports refugees from Burma and Bhutan who are working as farmers in the U.S

Community Supported Agriculture or CSA enables the customers to connect with partnered CSA farmers to grow the shares of the season. The customer will receive a box of the produce of choices each week, starting from $25 per week. Nashville Food Program also accepts SNAP for payment.

The farmers cultivate produce in Southern Nashville in Haywood Lane. The produce is organically cultivated and therefore the farmers refrain from the use of chemical fertilizers or pesticides on the farm.

Types of produce received by the customers are varied, based on farmers and the season of the CSA. During the Fall Program, some vegetables that are available include salad turnips, okra, green beans, hot pepper, Sweet chard, Asian greens, water spinach, pumpkin shoots, and many more.

Growing Together program also provides CSA farmers with sufficient resources, technical assistance, workshops, and practices about farming and agriculture to grow high-quality and nutritious produce for Nashville's community.

Visit the website https://www.thenashvillefoodproject.org/growing-together for detailed information about Growing Together: Fall CSA Program.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.