The Mall at Green Hills to hold Puppies & PRIDE Night next September

NASHVILLE, TN - The Mall at Green Hills Nashville, in partnership with Nashville Lifestyle, has announced their upcoming events, Puppies & PRIDE Night. The event welcomes Nashville's pet community to spend the day with their beloved four-legged friends on Thursday, Sept. 2. There will be lots of fun activities to do with your friends, family and of course, your dogs.

Puppies & PRIDE Night delivers Music City's iconic live entertainment, fun activities to involve in, and social gathering opportunities to get to know better on Nashville's animal lover communities. The event will take place at the Top Level of the Gold Parking Deck.

There are several photo booths available in the area for visitors to take pictures with their dogs. Visitors can also participate in several contests in Puppies & PRIDE Night such as Dog Photo Contest and PRIDE Pet Costume Contest. Participants can join in Dog Photo Contest by submitting the cutest and most adorable picture of their dogs to the events. Visitors can also join in PRIDE Pet Costume Contest, which is a 'catwalk' performance for dogs to showcase their quirky and unique pride-themed costumes.

Puppies & PRIDE Night also provides visitors with tenants of locals' pet shops and pet care. Visitors can shop for various selections of dog treats, toys, grooming amenities, medicines, bones, and pet accessories.

Keep in mind that all dogs should be on leash or in a carrier when entering the venue. The committee prohibits dogs from wandering around without leash. Dogs should also be well-behaved and fully supervised by the owners.

Puppies & PRIDE Night is a free event and welcomes every dog lovers around the Nashville neighborhood to join. Register to secure the ticket on the website https://www.eventbrite.com/e/puppies-pride-night-with-the-mall-at-green-hills-nashville-lifestyles-tickets-165963215445

