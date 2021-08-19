Where to get married in Nashville

Olivia Bauso/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Famously known for its music and live entertainment, Nashville is also known for its romantic spots around the city. Create your dream weddings in these five romantic venues in the Music City.

Cheekwood Estate

Nashville's favorite botanical garden is suitable for outdoor-themed and intimate weddings. Take your wedding pictures in historic mansions and scenic landscapes that capture your romantic moments. Cheekwood's wedding package includes white folding chairs with up to 250 guest capacity, ceremony rehearsal, self-parking areas, and Cheekwood Membership.

The Hermitage Hotel

The Hermitage Hotel delivers a Southern-classic-themed wedding and captures Nashville's culture in its corners. The Hermitage Hotel is suitable for indoor and intimate weddings with friends and family. Established in 1910, The Hermitage Hotel has been locals' favorite wedding venue. Check the hotel's brochure https://www.thehermitagehotel.com/files/3437/HH-WeddingFactSheet-2020UPDATE_8.5x11_V1.pdf for detailed info and facilities for the wedding event.

Loveless Events

Loveless Events delivers an intimate and elegant atmosphere for your wedding day. Choose between the Barn for the outdoor-themed wedding or the Harpeth Room for the indoor-themed wedding. Loveless Events provides Nashville's signature hospitality with customized food, decor, and music of your choice. Visit the website https://lovelessevents.com/weddings/your-reception/ for detailed info and facilities for the wedding event.

The Cordelle

Have a fancy and elegant wedding at The Cordelle. The venue provides weddings events in different sizes and capacities. Whether it's a Great Hall wedding, victorian wedding, or an intimate garden wedding, The Cordelle provides all. The venue offers old Southern style with the historic Victorian venue, rustic decorations, and scenic garden.

The Old School

Located in Tennessee's farmland, The Old School is suitable for those who prefer outdoor weddings in all-out Southern-style historic buildings. The venue is built in sustainable farm areas which produce fresh and organic local produce. The Old School provides intimate wedding ceremonies. Visit the website for deeper outlook of the venue https://www.theoldschoolnashville.com/.

