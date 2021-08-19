Five romantic dinner date ideas in Franklin

Jay Wennington/Unsplash

FRANKLIN, TN - Catch the romantic atmosphere around Franklin by visiting some unique and interesting spots for your next romantic date. Have a hearty conversation and maybe, spark the romance between you and your loved ones, in these five eatery spots in Franklin.

Culaccino

The award-winning restaurant, Culaccino, has been locals' favorite to visit. Culaccino delivers a classy and elegant atmosphere to its guests, with vintage decorations and a monochrome-themed interior. Culaccino is suitable for formal occasions and classy dates. Culaccino serves varieties of woodfires pizzas, handmade artisan pasta, local recipes, and wine to accompany your evening date.

1892 Leipers Fork

1892 Leipers Fork is suitable for those who prefer a simple and intimate atmosphere for their dates. The restaurant is located just right in the historic neighborhood of Franklin. 1892 Leipers Fork brings the classic and historical Franklin culture to their guests, with dim lights which appeared best in the evening. 1892 serves Southern specialties such as Waldorf Salad, Roasted Chicken Sandwich, Pork Belly Lettuce Wrap, and Seared Chicken.

Coffee House on 2nd and Bridge

Fancy a cup of coffee? Coffee House is the destination. Have your favorite cup of coffee complemented with selections of crepes and sandwiches for an afternoon break. Coffee House is suitable for first dates or any occasion that requires deep talks and sweet treats. If you prefer a full meal, the Brunch menus cover your needs.

Red Pony

Red Pony offers a heartwarming and classic atmosphere to the guests. The restaurant is decorated in classic Southern style, with brick walls, wood furniture, and warm lighting. Red Pony is suitable for your formal evening dates. The restaurant offers varieties of steaks, desserts, and salads. Red Pony also offers wide selections of beer, cocktails, and wine.

The Dinner Detective

The Dinner Detective offers a unique restaurant concept for the guests. The restaurant combines fine dining with interactive detective shows for the guests to participate. If you're feeling adventurous or playful, The Dinner Detective is a must-visit. The hosts will assist guests during games. Work together with your loved ones in solving a mysterious murder case while waiting for your dinner to be ready.

