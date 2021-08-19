Brooke Lark/Unsplash

FRANKLIN, TN - Eating out around Franklin doesn't mean putting your health at risk. There are many vegan restaurants, salad bars, and juice bars that you can find right around the corner. Here are five recommended places where you can get healthy meals in Franklin.

Herban Market

Herban Market is your one-stop spot for healthy groceries and meals. Herban market serves as a restaurant and a grocery store that serves fresh, local, and organic produces. Have yourself a bite of its Breakfast Burrito which is made of homemade organic pita filled with protein of your choice and mixed with avocado, black beans, and homemade salsa.

Grabbagreen

Grab your healthy lunch and flavorful smoothies and fresh-pressed juice at Grabbagreen. The restaurant focuses in provide healthy meals and clean eating habits in the Franklin neighborhood. Try Grabbagreen's vegan smoothies, Feeling Fabulous, made of mixed vegetables like kale, baby spinach, and cucumber, and fruits such as banana and avocado, blend in coconut water.

Health Sushi

As the name stands, Health Sushi is suitable for those who prefer healthy Japanese cuisine as the restaurant serves dietary and gluten-free sushi. Health Sushi is locally owned by Chef Joseph Khup. The sushi is specially crafted from fresh and high-quality ingredients. Try on Health Sushi's specialties, the Tennessee Rolls, filled with tempura shrimp, cream cheese, and avocado and topped with crab meat.

Frothy Monkey

Frothy Monkey is locals' favorite spot in downtown Franklin. The restaurant serves varieties of nourishing quinoa bowls, oatmeal, omelet, and sandwiches. You can also custom your meals based on your dietary plan. Just ask the staff to customize the dish and they will serve the dishes based on your request.

Franklin Juice Co

Visit Franklin Juice Co for healthy juice and refreshments to match your diet. Franklin Juice Co serves a wide variety of juice, smoothies, and locals' favorite açaí bowls, all made with nourishing and guilt-free ingredients. Have a scoop on its açaí bowl favorite, Bombom, which is made of granola, mixed fruits, cacao nibs and topped with cacao powder and local honey.

