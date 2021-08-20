Brittany Starks offers free hair braiding for kids in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — School has started in Nashville and the surrounding area and it could cause some problems for parents to bring their kids to a professional salon and have their hair braided and ready for school.

Before school resumed, Brittany Starks had an initiative in helping single parents with school-aged kids in the area with free service of hair braiding. Professional hair braiding can cost $100 to $400 or more depends on the hair length and style.

After she posted to Hip Antioch Facebook page, parents and guardians all over Nashville have reached out to her directly and asked for help to do their child’s hair. A lot of people in the area need the service, so Starks asked other braiders to join her and donate their time. Each braided hairstyle could take several hours to work on depends on the pattern and the hair length.

Brittany and other braiders' willingness in donating their time has saved parents of school-aged kids four to eight weeks from not having to style the kids' hair every morning. By providing free braidings to these kids, has saved dozens of parents thousands of money.

Following her action and high demand from parents and guardians around Nashville who need the service, Brittany Starks had created a GoFundMe page for people to donate money for supplies or renting space for the braiders to do their work. Brittany will still give braid for free to children in need.

As a single mother herself, Brittany is beyond grateful that she could support the community around her, even if that means sacrificing a lot of time to get these done.

