Nashville's outreach worker captures the reality of homelessness in the area

NASHVILLE, TN - Being a professional street photographer for decades, Susan Adcock has been keen on the people and society she lived in, especially locals in Nashville's neighborhood. Through her pictures, Adcock tried to deliver hidden messages about the reality of Nashville's homeless population.

She had met numerous names in Nashville streets, each narrating different yet unspeakable stories. Taken an example of Tony. D, a 58-years old man who met Susan Adcock through a friend. They happened to have an unexpected encounter in a park, as Adcock offers him a hearty meal while listening to his story. Tony suffered from a drinking addiction which led him stranded in the street until Adcock offers her help and encourages him to have a better life.

Susan Adcock uses her iPhone to photograph the homeless folks she met and always asked for their permission first before taking their pictures. She said the photographs hold memories and stories worth telling for years to come.

Susan Adcock also works as the street outreach and research navigator for Open Table Nashville, which provides her with more humanitarian services to deliver to the Nashville community.

Upon her works and stories, she summarized the misconceptions of Nashville's homeless population that are solely perceived as lack of skills and incompetence. The main problem with homelessness in Nashville is because lack of housing access. People are struggling to afford decent housing and later led them to have unstable life.

Susan Adcock encourages housing plans as an effective way to combat homeless rates in Nashville. Providing housing plans for the community costs less and give permanent result to the community than provide them to live on the streets.

Explore more about Adcock's community works in her TikTok account, https://www.tiktok.com/@love_all_equal?.

