Nashville Rescue Mission plans to build a new campus for homeless women and children

Tetiana SHYSHKINA/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - With the increasing number of women and children facing homelessness in the Nashville neighborhood, Nashville Rescue Mission is planning on building a new campus for Women and Children. The project will be starting in the late summer of 2021.

There will be several additional features and spaces provided in the Women and Children's new campus, including additional working spaces, a new chapel with larger space and seatings, playgrounds for children and older kids, meeting space, and a designated service entrance. There will be increased capacity in family rooms, bathrooms, dining room, guest lockers, and beds in emergency service dorms. These plans are made to accommodate the expected increasing residence in future times.

The Women and Children's new campus will also provide staff and volunteers by expanding kitchen and meeting space to give better service and assistance for the Women and Children effectively.

The new campus expands its service to reach most of the women and mothers with children in the Nashville neighborhood who are striving from homelessness, provide them with better hospitality, and assist them in gaining the necessary skills and knowledge to live independently and finally be able to move to sustainable housing.

The new campus project is expected to take around 18-24 months to finish. During the project, the residents will temporarily relocate to Mission's Main Campus at 639 Lafayette Street.

President and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission, Rev. Glenn Cranfield, is grateful for the help from the community and supporting partners who helped the Mission in building the Women and Children's new campus and looking forward to expanding the Mission's services and assistance for the Nashville community in future time.

Visit Nashville Rescue Mission's website https://nashvillerescuemission.org/building-hope/ for a detailed map and floor plans for the Woman and Children's Campus.

