Best ice cream spots for the sweet tooth in Franklin

Kilwin's

Kilwin's offers a hearty and cheerful atmosphere with light-colored decoration when you enter the shop. Kilwin serves varieties of ice cream, praline, gourmet cake, and fudge. Try on Kilwin's specials, Chocolate-dipped Strawberries with choices of white, milk, and dark chocolate for $24.99 per pound. Kilwin's gourmet cake is also a must-try, which comes in two sizes and six flavors.

Sweet Haven

As the name stands, Sweet Haven is going to fulfill your utmost sugar craving. Sweet Haven serves floats, frozen yogurts, popsicles, with lots of topping options to choose from. Dip in Sweet Haven's premium ice cream such as Peanut Butter Chocolate, Candy Shop, Cotton Candy, and Exhausted Parent, which is specially made from bourbon-spiked espresso and bittersweet chocolate chunks.

Hattie Jane's Creamery

Join with friends and family for a good time at Hattie Jane's Creamery, as the shop is stylishly designed and decorated for upbeat selfies and pictures. Hattie Jane's Creamery crafts ice creams and frozen yogurt for all tastebuds, including the adults. Scoop in Hattie Jane's Boozy Dreamsicle, Goo Goo & Jack, or Roasted Peaches & Bourbon for a taste of your favorite booze made in ice cream.

Whit's Frozen Custard

Whit's Frozen Custard is good for those who prefer simple and classic ice cream flavors. Whit's serves frozen custard with various toppings and flavors of choice, from Butterscotch, Chocolate Fudge, Almond, Cashew, to Maraschino Cherry. Whit's also serves weekly flavor specials that are sure hard to miss. Visit Whit's website to check on seasonal specials https://whitscustard.com/flavors/flavor-of-the-week.

