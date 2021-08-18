Franklin, TN

Best ice cream spots for the sweet tooth in Franklin

Dex Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEkE2_0bUjmPHq00
Erwan Hesry/Unsplash

FRANKLIN, TN - Whether it's the day, noon, or dawn, ice cream is always a good idea. Scoop into Franklin's most favored ice cream with friends and family today and maybe you'll find yourself on the way to one.]

Kilwin's

Kilwin's offers a hearty and cheerful atmosphere with light-colored decoration when you enter the shop. Kilwin serves varieties of ice cream, praline, gourmet cake, and fudge. Try on Kilwin's specials, Chocolate-dipped Strawberries with choices of white, milk, and dark chocolate for $24.99 per pound. Kilwin's gourmet cake is also a must-try, which comes in two sizes and six flavors.

Sweet Haven

As the name stands, Sweet Haven is going to fulfill your utmost sugar craving. Sweet Haven serves floats, frozen yogurts, popsicles, with lots of topping options to choose from. Dip in Sweet Haven's premium ice cream such as Peanut Butter Chocolate, Candy Shop, Cotton Candy, and Exhausted Parent, which is specially made from bourbon-spiked espresso and bittersweet chocolate chunks.

Hattie Jane's Creamery

Join with friends and family for a good time at Hattie Jane's Creamery, as the shop is stylishly designed and decorated for upbeat selfies and pictures. Hattie Jane's Creamery crafts ice creams and frozen yogurt for all tastebuds, including the adults. Scoop in Hattie Jane's Boozy Dreamsicle, Goo Goo & Jack, or Roasted Peaches & Bourbon for a taste of your favorite booze made in ice cream.

Whit's Frozen Custard

Whit's Frozen Custard is good for those who prefer simple and classic ice cream flavors. Whit's serves frozen custard with various toppings and flavors of choice, from Butterscotch, Chocolate Fudge, Almond, Cashew, to Maraschino Cherry. Whit's also serves weekly flavor specials that are sure hard to miss. Visit Whit's website to check on seasonal specials https://whitscustard.com/flavors/flavor-of-the-week.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_29c688b34e714494738240ac8245e3ae.blob

Dad of five, Tennessee boy

Nashville, TN
198 followers
Loading

More from Dex Walker

Williamson County, TN

Five family-friendly farms in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN - Looking for a place for outdoorsy family-friendly fun? Try these five Williamson County's finest farms that will surely teach new experiences and bring joy to the whole family.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Volunteer opportunity in Nashville: Cumberland River Compact

NASHVILLE, TN - Cumberland River Compact is inviting Nashvillians interested in nurturing nature and creating a sustainable environment to join Saturday Morning with the Compact Crew. Volunteers will work together with the committee in improving rain gardens in the area.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Getty Music Worship Conference: Sing! - In Christ Alone

NASHVILLE, TN — Bask in the glory of Christ with the Nashville community in the upcoming Getty Music Worship Conference on September 13 - 15 at Bridgestone Arena. Getty Music Worship Conference aims to bring the community closer to Christ, especially during the pandemic situation, to experience faith, love, and glory of God through worship, music and poetry.Read full story
Nashville, TN

The Basement presents 'Get Happier Fridays' featuring Nashville's rock bands Jackson Bruck & The Dukes of Hume

NASHVILLE, TN — The Basement's upcoming live music session, Get Happier Fridays, will be held on August 27 from 5.00 p.m. - 8.00 p.m. The event will feature local rock band Jackson Bruck & The Dukes of Hume, rock n' pop band Tayls, and New Orleans' psychedelic soul band Stoop Kids.Read full story
Brentwood, TN

Learn the basics of mushroom cultivation at Owl's Hills this weekend

BRENTWOOD, TN - Join the community in Williamson County in the upcoming event at Owl's Hills, Wild About Fungus, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28. Participants will learn all about mushrooms, from types of mushrooms to basic mushroom cultivation in logs, to mushroom harvesting. Participants will be provided with sufficient resources and trusted mentors to learn about mushrooms during the event.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville EC is looking for Front Desk Associate

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Entrepreneur Center, or EC opens a job vacancy for a part-time Front Desk Associate position. Front Desk Associate will be responsible for assisting people to get sufficient resources and service from the organizations. The position is available for the afternoon shift, which runs from 12:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., from Monday to Thursday.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance shares tips on filing insurance claims and safety after August flooding

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance shares important information about filing insurance claims, hiring contractors for home repairs, home safety, and avoiding scams. TDCI aims to help those who may have sustained home or auto damage as the recovery from the tragic and unprecedented flooding in Middle Tennessee continues.Read full story
Nashville, TN

CASA opens the opportunity for volunteer advocate

NASHVILLE, TN - Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is opening volunteer opportunities to advocate for children who have been experiencing abuse or neglect. The volunteer will work together with CASA and the court in covering children's needs and guidance until the case is dismissed.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Thirsty Third Thursdays -- Cocktail Crawl by Cheekwood Estate and Gardens

NASHVILLE, TN — Cheekwood Estate and Gardens presents the Thirsty Third Thursdays, a special ticket to enter a Cocktail Crawl in the Cheekwood Estate and Garden. The event takes place every month since June, and only two months left for guests to enjoy.Read full story
Franklin, TN

The Franklin BBQ Society and FNRC to host the Great Americana BBQ Festival this weekend

FRANKLIN, TN - The Franklin BBQ Society in partnership with the Franklin Noon Rotary Club or FNRC, will hold the Great Americana BBQ Festival in Harlinsdale Farm on Aug. 27 - 28.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Where to join live action role playing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Bring out your foam weaponry with pride to join in Nashville's Live Action Role Playing or LARP communities. There's nothing better than spending your Sunday running around the park in your foam Medieval armor. Dur Demarion is the largest Medieval-themed LARP community in Nashville. Dur Demarion holds its weekly war every Sunday noon in Elmington Park and welcomes Nashvillians from all ages to join in swinging foam swords, attacking opponents' headquarter, or having some chats and laugh with fellow members. Many people from Downton Nashville have joined in Dur Demarion and feel excited and driven in every war gameplay they're participating in. Visit the website http://www.durdemarion.com/# for detailed information about Dur Demarion.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Visit these Haunted Houses to celebrate Halloween season

NASHVILLE, TN - There is no such thing as too early for Halloween preparations. Here are the most terrifying haunted houses in Nashville for your Halloween treats. Nashville Nightmare holds many routes and areas worth trying for the adrenaline rush. Explore the inside of the sunken steamboat and unveil the story behind the Legend of the Deep in 'Dead in the Water' or challenge yourself in an abandoned nuclear facility building with monsters hiding in its every corner in 'Nuke Town'. Nashville Nightmare also offers Ax Throwing Class and bar which serves local crafted beers. Visit Nashville Nightmare on the website https://www.nashvillenightmare.com/index.html for upcoming shows and events.Read full story
Nashville, TN

New nonstop service from GSP-Nashville starting from Nov. 17

NASHVILLE, TN — Contour Airline just announce a new nonstop service flight from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, or GSP, to Nashville International Airport, or BNA, starting from Nov. 17, 2021.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's renowned local authors

NASHVILLE, TN - Meet with Nashville's notable authors who have successfully released numerous award-winning and best-selling literature. Nashville author, Sharon Cameron, is well-known as New York Times Bestselling Author and features in numerous panel discussions and exhibitions. Sharon writes contemporary literature with thriller, mystery, and historical genres. Sharon has appeared as a guest speaker and panelist in several events such as SEYA Book Fest, Virtual Holocaust Awareness Event, Writing History Virtual Events, and many more.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Four active book clubs for bookworms in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Many people regain their interest in reading during pandemic. Now, reading can be more interesting when you can share the stories with people with common interests. There are several book clubs in Nashville that actively have reading sessions and weekly discussions. Here are four Nashville book clubs that you can join.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Brittany Starks offers free hair braiding for kids in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — School has started in Nashville and the surrounding area and it could cause some problems for parents to bring their kids to a professional salon and have their hair braided and ready for school.Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Three budget-friendly to get your meal in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville has many budget-friendly food options to find around town, from taco to burgers to pizza, the selections are endless. Follow this list to find the best cheap eats around town.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Five Nashville's quirky landmarks and events for brand-new experience

NASHVILLE, TN - Many people love to visit Nashville's music venues and performances theaters such as Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium, but how many people have visited the Best Bathroom in America? Yes, they exist in the Music City, along with several unique and exceptional attractions that make you roll your eyes. Here are five unique landmarks you should visit in Nashville.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Southern Grist Brewing Co to host Nashville's stout festival

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville-based crafted beer company, Southern Grist Brewing Co, is hosting Summer of Stouts in Aug. 27. The event features stout sampling from local breweries, two intimate sessions, and stout blending sessions. Join the community of Nashville in experiencing the finest-crafted stouts in Southern Grist's headquarters on Nation Taproom.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy