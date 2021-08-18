Franklin's 2nd Annual Kitty Hall adoption will return next weekend

Tran Mau Tri Tam/Unsplash

FRANKLIN - The City of Franklin, in partnership with Williamson Animal Center, has announced the 2nd annual Kitty Hall adoption event which will be held on Friday, August. 27, 2021 in City Hall in Downtown Franklin. Join the community of Franklin and Williamson County in providing forever homes for kittens and cats while having fun with them.

Kitty Hall adoption event is held to raise awareness of animal care and adoption in Franklin and Williamson County neighborhoods and support the Williamson Animal Center to provide a safe and friendly environment for animals in Franklin and Williamson County.

Kitty Hall adoption event will take place in a conference room right off the main hallway in the City Hall. The atmosphere is designed to be comfortable and cozy for visitors to spend their time with the kittens and cats. During the event, visitors will be able to adopt kittens and cats for half the price of $25 each. Visitors will also be able to play, cuddle, take pictures, and enjoy their time in the City Hall with the kittens and cats.

Franklin's petcare company, Mars Petcare, also contributes to the Kitty Hall adoption event by giving gifts and merchandise for visitors who adopt in the event.

The Director of Williamson County Animal Center, Ondrea Johnson, expressed her gratitude to the City of Franklin and the community for supporting the Kitty Hall adoption event and looking forward to contributing more to the community.

Williamson Animal Center provides adoption services and animal care to create an animal-friendly environment in the community of Franklin and Williamson County. The organization offers adoptions, training centers, and pet population control. Visit Williamson Animal Center's website http://www.adoptwcac.org/ for detailed information for available adoptable animals in the shelter.

