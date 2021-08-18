Five breakfast spots in Franklin

Rachel Park/Unsplash

FRANKLIN, TN - Stop by one of these restaurants every time you need a quick breakfast of caffeine shots to kickstart the day. Here are the locals' favorite breakfast spots in Franklin.

Ruby Sunshine

Ruby Sunshine brings the New Orleans-inspired dishes to the Franklin neighborhood. The restaurant is open as early as 7:30 a.m. Have a taste of fulfilling Southern breakfast from Ruby Sunshine's signature dishes, such as Three Little Pigs Omelet, Eggs Cochon, Eggs Blackstone, and Migas, a Tex-Mex scrambled eggs served with pico de gallo, spicy chorizo, pepper jack cheese, and tortilla.

Tupelo Honey

Tupelo Honey delivers the Southern food recipes in the Meridian neighborhood that match with local taste. Try to order Tupelo's plate of fluffy biscuits with whipped cream and fruit jam and Southern Pecan Salad for breakfast. Tupelo also serves various selections of salad, buttermilk waffles, bone-in fried chicken, and snacks.

Biscuit Love

This restaurant is a must-visit for biscuit lovers as Biscuit Love serves various Biscuit-based dishes and bowls. However, Biscuit Love also serves non-biscuit-based dishes, such as oatmeal, salad, and eggs. Have a bite of Tupelo's signature dish, Southern Benny's which consists of open-faced buttermilk biscuit topped with shaved country ham, two over-easy eggs, and sausage gravy. Match your breakfast with refreshing juice or vegan oat milk. Biscuit Love is open as early as 7 a.m.

Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant

Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant has been local's favorite since 1984. The restaurant was founded by the Puckett family, who served around Leiper's Fork for years. The restaurant delivers a friendly and calm atmosphere in the Franklin neighborhood to enjoy breakfast. Puckett's serves various selections of comfort food, pancakes, biscuit, and breakfast platters.

Merridee's Breadbasket

Take a bite of fresh bakeries for breakfast at Merridee's Breadbasket. The restaurant serves breakfast menu from 7 a.m to 10 a.m. Have fulfilling and healthy dishes, such as oatmeal, salad, biscuit, sandwich, and bakeries. Try to order Merridee's flavorful muffins or have a bowl of Caprese, which consists of boiled eggs, tomato, mozzarella, and spring mix with balsamic vinaigrette.

