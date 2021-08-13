Spas and massage parlors around Nashville

Unsplash/Camille Brodard

NASHVILLE, TN — Most people like to relax at the spa or massage parlor at least once a month. They like to pamper their body with waxing or body massage and get their facials and other treatments. Here are some places in Nashville where you can get your full body treatment and must-visit in the area.

Spa Haus Nashville

Spa Haus was established in 2014 and located in Berry Hill, just a few miles away from downtown Nashville. At Spa Haus Nashville, they offer many kinds of services such as skincare, facials, waxing, massage therapy, eyelash and eyebrows tinting, LED-light therapy, reiki energy healing, and many more. Elyse got her licensed Esthetician in San Diego in 2008 and opened Love Skin Nashville back in 2014. Later, Love Skin Nashville was rebranded to Spa Haus Nashville in 2017. Besides treatment, they also offer a wide range of products of skincare at their shop.

Donelson Massage Center

Donelson Massage Center is here to help customers to relax or looking for some ways to relieve stress. Customers can customize their session by requesting certain massage techniques or let the therapist curated the treatment that suits the clients. Donelson also ensured their customers that they leave feeling satisfied with a sense of relief. Donelson high-quality lotion, oils, and massage cream are also available to purchase at their store.

O.liv Body Bar

This Nashville hidden gem in East Nashville on Main Street was established in 2011. O.liv Body Bar is a full-service spa offering massage, Eminence Organic facials, and body treatments ingredients from organic olive oil. O.liv is also known for organic facials and claimed as the best hot stone massage in town. O.liv also offers its place for personal gatherings, events, and corporate parties. Olive oils and balsamic vinegar can be purchased in-store, great for treatment and cooking too.

If you are looking for ways to relax, visit these places and you will left feeling refresh. Book your appointment now!

