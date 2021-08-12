Places to get Gelato in Nashville

Unsplash/Anshu A

NASHVILLE, TN — Before summer ends, Nashvillians might like to enjoy the rest of summer with pool days, lake adventures, and grill-outs. Gelato, ice cream, or frozen yogurt might be a good accompaniment for those summer days. So, where should you get your gelato in Nashville?

Pastaria also has seasonal flavors of gelato and the perfect treats to cool down the hot summer days. Grab a few scoops of your favorite gelato with various flavors including dulce de leche or cotton candy, then you are good to go for the summer.

Coco’s Italian Market and Café has been in Nashville for more than 50 years, providing locals with their homemade Italian dishes with a hands-down recipe for several generations. Their gelato is also house-made with classic flavors of pistachio, chocolate, Nutella, and many others.

Bravo Gelato is your next destination in getting some gelato fix in Nashville. Their gelato is made from locally sourced ingredients such as Hatcher buttermilk, Jack Daniel’s whiskey, Yazoo beers, and others. Enjoy some gelato as you explore the Gaylord Opryland Resort.

Located between all of Broadway’s honky-tonk and pedal tavern, the Georgia-based candy store, Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, is ready to serve customers with sugar-made dish in form of candy, pralines, caramel-covered apples, fudge, and gelato. Savannah’s Candy Kitchen has more than 40 flavors to choose such as toasted marshmallow, banana pudding, and salted caramel.

If you are in the area and looking for something cold to enjoy on the hot summer days, visit these places and get these mouthwatering gelato for you.

