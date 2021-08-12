Recommended restaurants to check out in Davidson County

Unsplash/Jay Wennington

DAVIDSON, TN — Looking for the most recommended restaurant for lunch or dinner around Davidson County? Here is the list of where to get your meal in Davidson County-Nashville. These places mentioned below are also perfect for you to have your date night or just casual hangouts with your loved ones, family, or friends.

The Optimist at Davidson-Nashville

The Optimist at East Germantown is here to serve hungry customers with their specialty seafood dishes. The lobster roll, shrimp a la plancha, chicken and dumplings, and raw oysters are among the most recommended food. Based on many reviews on yelp, the Optimist is also a perfect place for hangout either with family or with friends. If you are looking for some seafood option, you might want to consider the Optimist.

The Stillery

Located in Downtown Nashville, The Stillery is the place for you to have brick-fired pies, juicy stacked burgers, salads, and cocktails. The restaurant offers a wide variety of menus, including Sriracha Devil Eggs, Jalapeno-Bacon Rangoons, Pretzel Burger, and house-made rustic pies. For refreshers, The Stillery is proud to have their mason jar cocktails for $10 each with choices like New Fashioned, Bells & Whistles, Whiskey ‘Float’, and many more.

5th&Taylor

5th&Taylor has been established in 2015 in Germantown. The restaurant is Chef Daniel Lindley’s homage to the American family meal. 5th&Taylor is famous for its fried chicken, bacon-wrapped quail, beer can chicken, beef tartare, and fried apple pie. 5th&Taylor mainly served American dishes with a bit of French cuisine. The ambiance is also great for a night out, date night, or even hangouts.

So if you are in Davidson-Nashville, and looking for something to eat around the area, go to these places. Some places offer booze to go along with your meal.

