Nashville, TN

Tomacco Taco + Tequila: a new street taco concept open at Germantown

Dex Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACVsv_0bPmDCsQ00
Unsplash/Jeswin Thomas

NASHVILLE, TN — A new Tacos and Tequila Bar is opening soon to the Germantown Neighborhood at Nashville, serving guests the traditional California street-style tacos, tequila, and other favorites.

Tomacco Taco + Tequila is making its way to Germantown and will take over the Vui’s Kitchen Space at 1120 Fourth Ave. Before Tomacco Taco, the space has been occupied by many vendors such as NoBaked Cookie Dough, I Love Juice Bar, Vui’s Kitchen, and others.

Chef Jessie Husmann has been in charge of Tacos Aurora in Hunters Station ever since it opened and now has decided to open her second line called the Tomacco Taco + Tequila.

During an interview conducted by Nashville Scene with Chef Husmann, she got the inspiration from a classic Simpsons episode where Homer accidentally crosses tomato and tobacco seeds and plants them with plutonium rods.

Her love for food began when she was just seven years old and she wanted to have her restaurant. Along the way, she found a taco concept and decided to open up her taco restaurant in Nashville.

The menu option is not available yet on their website, but they will be serving street-style tacos, burritos, tequila, and others using only the freshest ingredients, hands-down family recipes, and exceptional customer service. In developing the concept of her restaurant, the staff at Tacos Aurora has been helping her with recipe tasting and developed different salsa for the restaurant.

Husmann is confident that Tomacco Taco will be open by the end of August this year with a new concept of street taco and bar in Germantown.

For more information on Tomacco Taco, follow their Facebook page.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_29c688b34e714494738240ac8245e3ae.blob

Dad of five, Tennessee boy

Nashville, TN
180 followers
Loading

More from Dex Walker

Nashville, TN

Brittany Starks offers free hair braiding for kids in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — School has started in Nashville and the surrounding area and it could cause some problems for parents to bring their kids to a professional salon and have their hair braided and ready for school.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Three budget-friendly to get your meal in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville has many budget-friendly food options to find around town, from taco to burgers to pizza, the selections are endless. Follow this list to find the best cheap eats around town.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Five Nashville's quirky landmarks and events for brand-new experience

NASHVILLE, TN - Many people love to visit Nashville's music venues and performances theaters such as Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium, but how many people have visited the Best Bathroom in America? Yes, they exist in the Music City, along with several unique and exceptional attractions that make you roll your eyes. Here are five unique landmarks you should visit in Nashville.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Southern Grist Brewing Co to host Nashville's stout festival

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville-based crafted beer company, Southern Grist Brewing Co, is hosting Summer of Stouts in Aug. 27. The event features stout sampling from local breweries, two intimate sessions, and stout blending sessions. Join the community of Nashville in experiencing the finest-crafted stouts in Southern Grist's headquarters on Nation Taproom.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Food Project announces Fall CSA Program

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Food Project has been providing local produces, groceries, and food supplies for those who suffer from food insecurity in Nashville's neighborhood. The organization has announced the upcoming Growing Together Fall CSA program, which is scheduled to be held from Sept. 7 - Oct. 30.Read full story
Nashville, TN

The Mall at Green Hills to hold Puppies & PRIDE Night next September

NASHVILLE, TN - The Mall at Green Hills Nashville, in partnership with Nashville Lifestyle, has announced their upcoming events, Puppies & PRIDE Night. The event welcomes Nashville's pet community to spend the day with their beloved four-legged friends on Thursday, Sept. 2. There will be lots of fun activities to do with your friends, family and of course, your dogs.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville's outreach worker captures the reality of homelessness in the area

NASHVILLE, TN - Being a professional street photographer for decades, Susan Adcock has been keen on the people and society she lived in, especially locals in Nashville's neighborhood. Through her pictures, Adcock tried to deliver hidden messages about the reality of Nashville's homeless population.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Where to get married in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Famously known for its music and live entertainment, Nashville is also known for its romantic spots around the city. Create your dream weddings in these five romantic venues in the Music City.Read full story
Franklin, TN

Five romantic dinner date ideas in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - Catch the romantic atmosphere around Franklin by visiting some unique and interesting spots for your next romantic date. Have a hearty conversation and maybe, spark the romance between you and your loved ones, in these five eatery spots in Franklin.Read full story
Franklin, TN

Healthy Meals in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - Eating out around Franklin doesn't mean putting your health at risk. There are many vegan restaurants, salad bars, and juice bars that you can find right around the corner. Here are five recommended places where you can get healthy meals in Franklin.Read full story
Franklin, TN

Best ice cream spots for the sweet tooth in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - Whether it's the day, noon, or dawn, ice cream is always a good idea. Scoop into Franklin's most favored ice cream with friends and family today and maybe you'll find yourself on the way to one.]Read full story
Franklin, TN

Five breakfast spots in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - Stop by one of these restaurants every time you need a quick breakfast of caffeine shots to kickstart the day. Here are the locals' favorite breakfast spots in Franklin.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Rescue Mission plans to build a new campus for homeless women and children

NASHVILLE, TN - With the increasing number of women and children facing homelessness in the Nashville neighborhood, Nashville Rescue Mission is planning on building a new campus for Women and Children. The project will be starting in the late summer of 2021.Read full story
3 comments
Franklin, TN

Franklin's 2nd Annual Kitty Hall adoption will return next weekend

FRANKLIN - The City of Franklin, in partnership with Williamson Animal Center, has announced the 2nd annual Kitty Hall adoption event which will be held on Friday, August. 27, 2021 in City Hall in Downtown Franklin. Join the community of Franklin and Williamson County in providing forever homes for kittens and cats while having fun with them.Read full story
Nashville, TN

FirstBank presents First Saturday Art Crawl

NASHVILLE, TN — Every Saturday of every month, art galleries throughout downtown open their doors for guests and invite guests to the galleries from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for special events and exhibit openings.Read full story
Franklin, TN

Five budget-friendly things to do in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - There are many ways to enjoy the historic charm of Franklin, especially when you're on a tight budget. Here are five things you can do to enjoy favorite attraction spots in Franklin, without spending extra.Read full story
Franklin, TN

Five Italian restaurants for dining in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - Discover Franklin's diverse cuisine and have yourself a slice of pizza in the corner of the historic city's favorable spots. Here are five Italian restaurants around Franklin that are worth the visit.Read full story
3 comments
Nashville, TN

Five bars to find at The District, Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — The District, in the downtown neighborhood, is among one of the liveliest streets in Nashville, packed with honky-tonks, bars, world-class restaurants, and world-known hotels in the area. The District has attracted thousands of tourists from around the world each year. In helping guests to find some of the best bars in the District, the team has compiled a few of their favorite and worth-visiting bars.Read full story
Nashville, TN

How to make your own Nashville hot chicken

NASHVILLE, TN — Besides being known as the Music City, Nashville is also known for its hot chicken. There're plenty of places to get your Nashville hot chicken around the Nashville area. Do you know, you can actually make your own version of Nashville hot chicken. Follow along the recipe to make your own version of Nashville hot chicken inspired by Hattie B's.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy