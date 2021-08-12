Tomacco Taco + Tequila: a new street taco concept open at Germantown

Unsplash/Jeswin Thomas

NASHVILLE, TN — A new Tacos and Tequila Bar is opening soon to the Germantown Neighborhood at Nashville, serving guests the traditional California street-style tacos, tequila, and other favorites.

Tomacco Taco + Tequila is making its way to Germantown and will take over the Vui’s Kitchen Space at 1120 Fourth Ave. Before Tomacco Taco, the space has been occupied by many vendors such as NoBaked Cookie Dough, I Love Juice Bar, Vui’s Kitchen, and others.

Chef Jessie Husmann has been in charge of Tacos Aurora in Hunters Station ever since it opened and now has decided to open her second line called the Tomacco Taco + Tequila.

During an interview conducted by Nashville Scene with Chef Husmann, she got the inspiration from a classic Simpsons episode where Homer accidentally crosses tomato and tobacco seeds and plants them with plutonium rods.

Her love for food began when she was just seven years old and she wanted to have her restaurant. Along the way, she found a taco concept and decided to open up her taco restaurant in Nashville.

The menu option is not available yet on their website, but they will be serving street-style tacos, burritos, tequila, and others using only the freshest ingredients, hands-down family recipes, and exceptional customer service. In developing the concept of her restaurant, the staff at Tacos Aurora has been helping her with recipe tasting and developed different salsa for the restaurant.

Husmann is confident that Tomacco Taco will be open by the end of August this year with a new concept of street taco and bar in Germantown.

For more information on Tomacco Taco, follow their Facebook page.

