Kevin Byard renovates Safe Room at the Davidson County Foster System to help abused and neglected children

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Titans safety and leader Kevin Byard has been showing great leadership for his football team, as well as off the field. Byard and his family have been such a help to the Nashville community.

Recently, through the Byard Family Legacy Fund under the “Grace Grant” project, they were able to renovate a Safe Room dedicated to children at the Davidson County Department of Children’s Service. The Safe Room is built and designed to help reduce trauma for children who come into custody due to child abuse or child neglect. They also wanted to give the children comfort and peace for youth seeking refuge in their community.

The Grace Grant project was sponsored by Campbell’s, and they had donated all the kitchen appliances and 20 cans of soup to the Safe Room.

Byard Family Legacy Fund has been providing home to families and wanting to give a second chance to everyone who needs it. Kevin Byard, as the founder of the Byard Family Legacy Fund, wanted to ensure families within their community have a safe place to go whenever things get rough.

The family was able to show the end result of the Safe Room on Aug. 1 through a ribbon-cutting ceremony and hope that more people, especially the youth could find a safe place with peace and love.

Byard wanted to provide a safe and secure place for the youth community of the Davidson County Foster System in Nashville. Renovating the local foster home and creating a Safe Room also reflected Byard Family Legacy Fund’s mission in supporting the community. The new space has accommodated a safe space for some of the 750 children under the care of the Davidson County Foster System.

