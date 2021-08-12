Dying Fetus to headline at EXIT/IN Nashville on October 27

Joel Muniz/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville's underground scene welcomes the death metal veterans, Dying Fetus, on their upcoming show at EXIT/IN on October 27. The show also features beatdown-hardcore band Terror, deathcore group Brand of Sacrifice, and Vitriol.

Dying Fetus was formed in 1991 and has been the most dominant death metal band in the underground music scene ever since. The band has released seven studio albums such as Killing on Adrenaline, Destroy in Opposition, Stop at Nothing, War on Attrition, Purification through Violence, Reign Supreme, and more. Their musical style combines early death metal, grindcore, and progressive sound. The significance can be heard in the shrieking to deep-growl vocals, combined with fast and technical guitar riffs, blasting drum kicks, and thick basslines.

The band has recently released the eighth studio album in 2017 entitled Wrong One to Fuck With, once again asserting their hardship and dominance as the death metal veterans. Fans can discover the extreme music experiments including relenting breakdowns, dynamic riffs, and varied vocal patterns.

The show is part of their US tour schedule with Terror, Brand of Sacrifice, and Vitriol started from October to November. After visiting Nashville, Dying Fetus will be headlining shows in Birmingham, AL, Columbia, SC, and Greensboro, NC next October.

EXIT/IN has updated its COVID-19 policy. All guests need to be fully vaccinated and must bring negative result for Covid-19 test as a proof before entering the venue. Guests also need to wear masks before entering EXIT/IN. Visit the website https://exitin.com/covid-19-statement/ for detailed updates on COVID-19 policy at EXIT/IN.

Tickets are available for sale on August 13 at the website https://www.seetickets.us/event/Dying-Fetus/438767

