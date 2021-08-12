Nashville Rescue volunteer, Max Lauritzen, on giving back to those in need

Cristi Tohatan

NASHVILLE, TN - The community residents were suffering from difficulties and lack of resources, as they need to adapt to the new environment and spending longer time indoors at the beginning of the pandemic,. Max Lauritzen sought the opportunity from the pandemic lockdown to help others and serve the community. That's when he enrolled to be part of Nashville Rescue Mission's volunteer.

Max's humanitarianism has grown since his early ages. Raised in South Carolina, his family mostly participate in social service and charitable acts in their lifetime. He was impressed by his parents' works in serving the community by packing the groceries and supplies, serving in prison ministry, support the church's local food bank, and more.

Earlier, Max made his financial donations to church communities and the Mission. However, the pandemic gave him more time to spend volunteering in the community.

During his time with Nashville Rescue Mission, Max is actively participating in numerous volunteer projects, including assisting residents in creating an account, looking for jobs, and applying for available volunteer positions. Max also serves in Mission's Life Recovery Programs, a program that focuses on developing the positive life of the community of Nashville and helping them in achieving future goals and dreams.

Max is attracted to joining Nashville Rescue Mission because the community welcomes everyone to be a part of the service acts and build on Christian principles. He learned a lot during his service time in the Mission and appreciated the opportunity as a blessing God has given to him.

Nashville Rescue Mission is grateful for having a passionate and humble member as Max Lauritzen and looking forward to welcoming new members to the family.

