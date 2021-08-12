Nashville, TN

Nashville Rescue volunteer, Max Lauritzen, on giving back to those in need

Dex Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prV7k_0bPDWtun00
Cristi Tohatan

NASHVILLE, TN - The community residents were suffering from difficulties and lack of resources, as they need to adapt to the new environment and spending longer time indoors at the beginning of the pandemic,. Max Lauritzen sought the opportunity from the pandemic lockdown to help others and serve the community. That's when he enrolled to be part of Nashville Rescue Mission's volunteer.

Max's humanitarianism has grown since his early ages. Raised in South Carolina, his family mostly participate in social service and charitable acts in their lifetime. He was impressed by his parents' works in serving the community by packing the groceries and supplies, serving in prison ministry, support the church's local food bank, and more.

Earlier, Max made his financial donations to church communities and the Mission. However, the pandemic gave him more time to spend volunteering in the community.

During his time with Nashville Rescue Mission, Max is actively participating in numerous volunteer projects, including assisting residents in creating an account, looking for jobs, and applying for available volunteer positions. Max also serves in Mission's Life Recovery Programs, a program that focuses on developing the positive life of the community of Nashville and helping them in achieving future goals and dreams.

Max is attracted to joining Nashville Rescue Mission because the community welcomes everyone to be a part of the service acts and build on Christian principles. He learned a lot during his service time in the Mission and appreciated the opportunity as a blessing God has given to him.

Nashville Rescue Mission is grateful for having a passionate and humble member as Max Lauritzen and looking forward to welcoming new members to the family.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_29c688b34e714494738240ac8245e3ae.blob

Dad of five, Tennessee boy

Nashville, TN
180 followers
Loading

More from Dex Walker

Nashville, TN

Brittany Starks offers free hair braiding for kids in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — School has started in Nashville and the surrounding area and it could cause some problems for parents to bring their kids to a professional salon and have their hair braided and ready for school.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Three budget-friendly to get your meal in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville has many budget-friendly food options to find around town, from taco to burgers to pizza, the selections are endless. Follow this list to find the best cheap eats around town.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Five Nashville's quirky landmarks and events for brand-new experience

NASHVILLE, TN - Many people love to visit Nashville's music venues and performances theaters such as Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium, but how many people have visited the Best Bathroom in America? Yes, they exist in the Music City, along with several unique and exceptional attractions that make you roll your eyes. Here are five unique landmarks you should visit in Nashville.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Southern Grist Brewing Co to host Nashville's stout festival

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville-based crafted beer company, Southern Grist Brewing Co, is hosting Summer of Stouts in Aug. 27. The event features stout sampling from local breweries, two intimate sessions, and stout blending sessions. Join the community of Nashville in experiencing the finest-crafted stouts in Southern Grist's headquarters on Nation Taproom.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Food Project announces Fall CSA Program

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville Food Project has been providing local produces, groceries, and food supplies for those who suffer from food insecurity in Nashville's neighborhood. The organization has announced the upcoming Growing Together Fall CSA program, which is scheduled to be held from Sept. 7 - Oct. 30.Read full story
Nashville, TN

The Mall at Green Hills to hold Puppies & PRIDE Night next September

NASHVILLE, TN - The Mall at Green Hills Nashville, in partnership with Nashville Lifestyle, has announced their upcoming events, Puppies & PRIDE Night. The event welcomes Nashville's pet community to spend the day with their beloved four-legged friends on Thursday, Sept. 2. There will be lots of fun activities to do with your friends, family and of course, your dogs.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville's outreach worker captures the reality of homelessness in the area

NASHVILLE, TN - Being a professional street photographer for decades, Susan Adcock has been keen on the people and society she lived in, especially locals in Nashville's neighborhood. Through her pictures, Adcock tried to deliver hidden messages about the reality of Nashville's homeless population.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Where to get married in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Famously known for its music and live entertainment, Nashville is also known for its romantic spots around the city. Create your dream weddings in these five romantic venues in the Music City.Read full story
Franklin, TN

Five romantic dinner date ideas in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - Catch the romantic atmosphere around Franklin by visiting some unique and interesting spots for your next romantic date. Have a hearty conversation and maybe, spark the romance between you and your loved ones, in these five eatery spots in Franklin.Read full story
Franklin, TN

Healthy Meals in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - Eating out around Franklin doesn't mean putting your health at risk. There are many vegan restaurants, salad bars, and juice bars that you can find right around the corner. Here are five recommended places where you can get healthy meals in Franklin.Read full story
Franklin, TN

Best ice cream spots for the sweet tooth in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - Whether it's the day, noon, or dawn, ice cream is always a good idea. Scoop into Franklin's most favored ice cream with friends and family today and maybe you'll find yourself on the way to one.]Read full story
Franklin, TN

Five breakfast spots in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - Stop by one of these restaurants every time you need a quick breakfast of caffeine shots to kickstart the day. Here are the locals' favorite breakfast spots in Franklin.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Rescue Mission plans to build a new campus for homeless women and children

NASHVILLE, TN - With the increasing number of women and children facing homelessness in the Nashville neighborhood, Nashville Rescue Mission is planning on building a new campus for Women and Children. The project will be starting in the late summer of 2021.Read full story
3 comments
Franklin, TN

Franklin's 2nd Annual Kitty Hall adoption will return next weekend

FRANKLIN - The City of Franklin, in partnership with Williamson Animal Center, has announced the 2nd annual Kitty Hall adoption event which will be held on Friday, August. 27, 2021 in City Hall in Downtown Franklin. Join the community of Franklin and Williamson County in providing forever homes for kittens and cats while having fun with them.Read full story
Nashville, TN

FirstBank presents First Saturday Art Crawl

NASHVILLE, TN — Every Saturday of every month, art galleries throughout downtown open their doors for guests and invite guests to the galleries from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for special events and exhibit openings.Read full story
Franklin, TN

Five budget-friendly things to do in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - There are many ways to enjoy the historic charm of Franklin, especially when you're on a tight budget. Here are five things you can do to enjoy favorite attraction spots in Franklin, without spending extra.Read full story
Franklin, TN

Five Italian restaurants for dining in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN - Discover Franklin's diverse cuisine and have yourself a slice of pizza in the corner of the historic city's favorable spots. Here are five Italian restaurants around Franklin that are worth the visit.Read full story
3 comments
Nashville, TN

Five bars to find at The District, Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — The District, in the downtown neighborhood, is among one of the liveliest streets in Nashville, packed with honky-tonks, bars, world-class restaurants, and world-known hotels in the area. The District has attracted thousands of tourists from around the world each year. In helping guests to find some of the best bars in the District, the team has compiled a few of their favorite and worth-visiting bars.Read full story
Nashville, TN

How to make your own Nashville hot chicken

NASHVILLE, TN — Besides being known as the Music City, Nashville is also known for its hot chicken. There're plenty of places to get your Nashville hot chicken around the Nashville area. Do you know, you can actually make your own version of Nashville hot chicken. Follow along the recipe to make your own version of Nashville hot chicken inspired by Hattie B's.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy