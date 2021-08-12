Snooze A.M. Eatery reveals plan for new location in Nashville

Unsplash/Eiliv-Sonas Aceron

NASHVILLE, TN — A new Denver-based breakfast chain spot, Snooze A.M. Eatery will open its latest branch in Hunters Station in East Nashville. This is going to be the first location of the breakfast spot to open in Tennessee.

Snooze A.M. will open its branch from the unoccupied building next to the main Hunters Station structure, located at 975 Main Street.

The new Snooze A.M. Eatery will focus on serving customers breakfast and brunch menu. Snooze A.M. has the classic egg dish combined with toast, hash, bacon, and many more. Maybe if guests like to have a leaner version, they could choose the plant power menu included Bountiful Buddha Bowl, Goldilocks’ porridge, or Brovocado Toast. Snooze A.M. also has a various Benedict menu with the classic hollandaise sauce.

If guests are more to the sweet side, the store also has the classic pancake selection with various toppings french toast options. The guests can choose between coffee and tea, bloody marys, cold-pressed juice, cocktails, and booze for drinks options.

Currently, Snooze A.M. is available to serve in several areas across America, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, and Texas. The closest location to Nashville is in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hunters Station is located in East Nashville and offers a variety of food such as Vietnam cuisine, Southern classic, tacos, beer garden, and pub. Hunter Station has become a favorite hangout spot for many Nashvillians, and also dog-friendly outdoor seating. The place is located just within minutes from Downtown Nashville and a few steps away from East Nashville’s Five Points.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.