The Urban Juicer expands to Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville’s top-rated juice bar, The Urban Juicer, has expanded and will be serving passengers coming in or out of Nashville. Their latest location is at the Nashville International Airport, or BNA, and happens to be the first in airports.

The Urban Juicer has been serving the freshest beverage using locally sourced ingredients and at the same time supporting local farmers in the community to the passengers at the Nashville International Airport since June this year.

“A locally owned business, Urban Juicer brings a refreshing taste of Nashville to the airport and reflects the direction of our concessions program,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport.

In their location at the airport, customers can pick up some fresh juice, smoothie, or even some healthy light bites before their flights. Try their fresh juice or fresh smoothies packed with all the freshest ingredients, and also a delicious refresher to drink before their flight. Cold brews selection of juices, water, and coffees are also available to purchase at the spot.

Or if passengers are not into juice or smoothies, The Urban Juice also serves breakfast menu including burrito and sandwich, salad menu, wraps, a classic selection of sandwiches, and flatbreads. But, passengers are looking for something light to enjoy and at the same time could make them satisfied, the acai bowls might be the choice for customers.

“We’re serving flavorful foods, cold-pressed juices, and smoothies made-to-order for BNA travelers to enjoy on their journey. We want them to leave feeling good,” mentioned Rogel Patel, vice president of operations at OHM Concessions Group.

