Jackson's Library Card Virtual Book Club returns every first Tuesday of the month

Mikolaj/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage invites readers ages 16 and older to join its monthly virtual book club. The meeting will be held via Zoom for an hour. The meetings will happen every first Tuesday of the month.

The books will be chosen monthly and will contain both fiction and nonfiction works from the past and present. Here’s the reading list for the book club.

1. August: Polk: The Man Who Transformed the Presidency and America by Walter R. Borneman

Walter R. Borneman's Polk is the first comprehensive and accurate biography of a president who is sometimes overshadowed in appearance but seldom exceeded in achievement.

2. September: A History of the Orchid by Gustavo Romero and Merle Reinikka

As the name suggests, it’s a book about Orchid and its history. A fascinating narrative of humanity's developing obsession with orchids from antiquity to the present, with a biographical gallery of 50 notable scientists, naturalists, and explorers who have contributed to our understanding of orchids.

3. October: The Fall of the House of Usher by Edgar Allan Poe

This collection of Poe's critical essays, short stories, and poems reveals his keen interest in aesthetic concerns as well as the extraordinary power and creativity with which he explored the human mind's darkest realms.

4. November: Great Crossings: Indians, Settlers, and Slaves in the Age of Jackson by Christina Snyder

Christina Snyder reinterprets Jacksonian America's past. Typically, this drama revolves around whites heading west to conquer a continent while expanding "liberty" along the way.

5. December: Christmas Under Three Flags: Being Memories of Christmas in the White House with Old Hickory by Mary Emily Donelson Wilcox

Andrew Jackson’s niece, Mary Emily Donelson Wilcox tells her experience of a special Christmas spent at the White House in 1836 as well as other Christmases spent in Mexico and Prussia.

