Nashville, TN

Best 4-star rated hotels in Nashville

Dex Walker

NASHVILLE, TN – If you're searching for good hotels in Nashville that won't entirely deplete your bank account, we got you. Nashville is brimming with fantastic cheap hotels, all of which are four-star rated. These budget hotels provide cozy bed and board for only around $100 and $200 a night.

1. Best Western Plus Music Row

Best Western Plus Music Row is a 103-room hotel located in Downtown Nashville. It takes you a short walk from Nashville Broadway and is within a mile of other major attractions such as Vanderbilt University. The hotel will greet you with complimentary breakfast and amenities such as an outdoor pool and a fitness center at a reasonable price.

Prices start at $99

Location: 1407 Division Street, Nashville, TN 37203

2. Holiday Inn Express Nashville

The Holiday Inn Express is in Downtown Nashville, right on Broadway, where "honky-tonk" bars are located. The hotel is within a few minutes walk from the historic district and five streets away from the Country Music Hall of Fame. The 7-story hotel has a total of 287 rooms.

Prices start at $95

Location: 920 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

3. Home2 Suites by Hilton Nashville Vanderbilt

The Home2 Suites by Hilton Nashville Vanderbilt is situated in Midtown, not far from Nashville International Airport and just minutes away from downtown Nashville. The hotel is just minutes away from local attractions like the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Ryman Auditorium. It is also close to the Parthenon, Belmont University and Vanderbilt University. The hotel is a small one but newly built, so the amenities and rooms are excellent.

Prices start at $118

Location: 1800 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203

