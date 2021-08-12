Ensworth Graduate places tenth in the Olympic Final

Jonathan Chng/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – A 2017 Ensworth graduate made history on August 2 at the Tokyo Olympics participating in the women's long jump final. Tyra Gittens, 23 years old, represents Trinidad and Tobago in the long jump event at the Olympics 2020.

Being the first athlete to do the jump, her first leap was certainly not what she'd hoped for. Gittens only made a 6.12m jump, which was far from enough to secure automatic qualification. Despite her rather disappointing first jump, the 23-year-old's second attempt was quite impressive, jumping 6.72 meters to secure her place in the final. She was only 0.03m short of qualifying automatically.

Gittens nearly took fourth place before Abigail Airozuro scored a season-best 6.75m jump on her third attempt. Gittens scored well enough to be among the top non-automatic finalists and proceeded to the final.

In the final Monday, August 2, Gittens' first attempt produced a modest 6.30m jump. Gittens' best jump was her second attempt with a 6.60m leap, placing her in 10th place. The attempt was not good enough to make her among the top eight which would have earned her three more jumps.

Tyra won her first two national titles with the Aggies at the indoor championships, winning the NCAA National Field Athlete of the Year honor in the Pentathlon and the High Jump.

Her most recent triumph occurred in June at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, when she won the Heptathlon with 6,285 total points. The 100m hurdles, high jump, and shot put are all part of the competition.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.