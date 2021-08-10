Cumberland University received $2.6 million from American Rescue Plan for Students

MD Duran/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Cumberland University has received a $2.6 million grant as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021. ARP’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund provides $39.6 billion for 5,000 higher education institutions to ensure learning continues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The university stated on Tuesday, August 3, that the funding will be utilized for new and returning students' financial aid for the upcoming semester.

Undergraduate students with a valid 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Aid (FAFSA) and an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $10,000 or less will be eligible for the incentive, according to Cumberland University Financial Aid Director Beatrice M. LaChance. During the 2021-2022 academic year, eligible students may earn up to $2,500 in cash assistance.

LaChance acknowledges many families are going through difficult times, especially financially. She believes the grants will lift some of the student’s and their families’ burdens. “We are very excited to be able to help over 1,000 of our students through this unique grant opportunity,” said LaChance.

Cumberland's Office of Admissions recommends students check the university’s available financial aid and scholarship.

In addition to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund incentive, new and returning students may apply for one of Cumberland's many other scholarship and grant options, including the Tennessee Promise, Cumberland Promise, and Phoenix Promise.

Cumberland University is a Tennessee Promise partner. Students in Tennessee can use the Tennessee Promise to earn an associate's degree for little or no money. Besides the Tennessee Promise, Cumberland University also has The Cumberland Promise and Phoenix Promise program.

Visit https://www.cumberland.edu/financialaid/ for more information about the university’s financial aid.

