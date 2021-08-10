Nashville, TN

Cumberland University received $2.6 million from American Rescue Plan for Students

Dex Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6rp6_0bMtwJRs00
MD Duran/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Cumberland University has received a $2.6 million grant as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021. ARP’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund provides $39.6 billion for 5,000 higher education institutions to ensure learning continues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The university stated on Tuesday, August 3, that the funding will be utilized for new and returning students' financial aid for the upcoming semester.

Undergraduate students with a valid 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Aid (FAFSA) and an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $10,000 or less will be eligible for the incentive, according to Cumberland University Financial Aid Director Beatrice M. LaChance. During the 2021-2022 academic year, eligible students may earn up to $2,500 in cash assistance.

LaChance acknowledges many families are going through difficult times, especially financially. She believes the grants will lift some of the student’s and their families’ burdens. “We are very excited to be able to help over 1,000 of our students through this unique grant opportunity,” said LaChance.

Cumberland's Office of Admissions recommends students check the university’s available financial aid and scholarship.

In addition to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund incentive, new and returning students may apply for one of Cumberland's many other scholarship and grant options, including the Tennessee Promise, Cumberland Promise, and Phoenix Promise.

Cumberland University is a Tennessee Promise partner. Students in Tennessee can use the Tennessee Promise to earn an associate's degree for little or no money. Besides the Tennessee Promise, Cumberland University also has The Cumberland Promise and Phoenix Promise program.

Visit https://www.cumberland.edu/financialaid/ for more information about the university’s financial aid.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_29c688b34e714494738240ac8245e3ae.blob

Dad of five, Tennessee boy

Nashville, TN
114 followers
Loading

More from Dex Walker

Nashville, TN

Instagram-worthy backdrop spots around Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Filled with many beautiful old buildings, a pretty skyline, a clash of old-world Southern streets with modern skyscrapers, gorgeous parks, and many more— Nashville scene is perfect for any Instagram photos. The team has curated the most photogenic, Instagram-worthy spots in and around Nashville to give the best photos for your social media.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tune-up to Nashville's New Musicians

NASHVILLE, TN - Famously known as the home of country music, the Music City breaks the stereotype by raising new talents with various music styles and sounds. Here are several new Nashville musicians that are worth listening to.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Black Musicians to watch out for in 2021

NASHVILLE, TN - Discover more about the diversity in Nashville's music scene and support the community to keep the music alive. Here are lists of Music City's prominent black musicians that are worth listening to.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Historic recording studios in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville, Tennessee, is one of the most well-known musical cities in the world. Nashville is not just the birthplace of Country music, but also some of the world's most famous musicians. Nashville has some of the best recording studios to accommodate the musicians' needs.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Where to go on a date in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Visiting Nashville alone is fun, but traveling with your other half means twice the fun. If you are planning on spending some time together with your loved one in Nashville, this article might be helpful to you. We have made a list of date ideas in Nashville.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Masks and Vaccines are now required in Nashville's music venues and bars starting August

As COVID-19 cases surge across Nashville neighborhoods, especially Delta variant's threat, several music venues and bars in Nashville have updated their health protocol policy. Attendants are now mandated to wear masks during their visit and provide themselves with either vaccine cards or proof of a Negative COVID test.Read full story
19 comments
Nashville, TN

JW Marriott Nashville to hold flea market weekend on September 4

NASHVILLE, TN - Spend a thrifty weekend at JW Marriott Nashville as it holds a flea market and music performance event on September 4. The Music City Market will be held from 11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.Read full story
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro-based country band, IV & The Strange Band to hold a free show at The Basement

MURFREESBORO, TN - Four, Murfreesboro-based country artist has announced its upcoming free show with the band, IV and the Strange Band this Tuesday on August, 17 at The Basement Nashville. The band will perform pieces from their latest EP, Son of Sin, and Hank Williams' hit singles. The show will not require early reservations or tickets.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Spas and massage parlors around Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Most people like to relax at the spa or massage parlor at least once a month. They like to pamper their body with waxing or body massage and get their facials and other treatments. Here are some places in Nashville where you can get your full body treatment and must-visit in the area.Read full story
Davidson County, TN

Recommended restaurants to check out in Davidson County

DAVIDSON, TN — Looking for the most recommended restaurant for lunch or dinner around Davidson County? Here is the list of where to get your meal in Davidson County-Nashville. These places mentioned below are also perfect for you to have your date night or just casual hangouts with your loved ones, family, or friends.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Places to get Gelato in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Before summer ends, Nashvillians might like to enjoy the rest of summer with pool days, lake adventures, and grill-outs. Gelato, ice cream, or frozen yogurt might be a good accompaniment for those summer days. So, where should you get your gelato in Nashville?Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tomacco Taco + Tequila: a new street taco concept open at Germantown

NASHVILLE, TN — A new Tacos and Tequila Bar is opening soon to the Germantown Neighborhood at Nashville, serving guests the traditional California street-style tacos, tequila, and other favorites.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Kevin Byard renovates Safe Room at the Davidson County Foster System to help abused and neglected children

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Titans safety and leader Kevin Byard has been showing great leadership for his football team, as well as off the field. Byard and his family have been such a help to the Nashville community.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Snooze A.M. Eatery reveals plan for new location in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — A new Denver-based breakfast chain spot, Snooze A.M. Eatery will open its latest branch in Hunters Station in East Nashville. This is going to be the first location of the breakfast spot to open in Tennessee.Read full story
Nashville, TN

The Urban Juicer expands to Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville’s top-rated juice bar, The Urban Juicer, has expanded and will be serving passengers coming in or out of Nashville. Their latest location is at the Nashville International Airport, or BNA, and happens to be the first in airports.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Ensworth Graduate places tenth in the Olympic Final

NASHVILLE, TN – A 2017 Ensworth graduate made history on August 2 at the Tokyo Olympics participating in the women's long jump final. Tyra Gittens, 23 years old, represents Trinidad and Tobago in the long jump event at the Olympics 2020.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Rescue volunteer, Max Lauritzen, on giving back to those in need

NASHVILLE, TN - The community residents were suffering from difficulties and lack of resources, as they need to adapt to the new environment and spending longer time indoors at the beginning of the pandemic,. Max Lauritzen sought the opportunity from the pandemic lockdown to help others and serve the community. That's when he enrolled to be part of Nashville Rescue Mission's volunteer.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Dying Fetus to headline at EXIT/IN Nashville on October 27

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville's underground scene welcomes the death metal veterans, Dying Fetus, on their upcoming show at EXIT/IN on October 27. The show also features beatdown-hardcore band Terror, deathcore group Brand of Sacrifice, and Vitriol.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Jackson's Library Card Virtual Book Club returns every first Tuesday of the month

NASHVILLE, TN – Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage invites readers ages 16 and older to join its monthly virtual book club. The meeting will be held via Zoom for an hour. The meetings will happen every first Tuesday of the month.Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Professor Advises to Listen to CDC as COVID-19 Cases Surge

NASHVILLE, TN – Tenessee State University's Dr. Wendelyn Inman advises people to listen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s warning and to get vaccinated. The infectious disease expert also highlights the surging cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy