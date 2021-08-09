Nashville's country duo, Dan + Shay to hold album release concert on August 13

Ben White/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville’s country-duo, Dan + Shay, will hold their album release concert, Good Things, this Friday on August 13 at The Great Lawn in Centennial Park. The concert also features Colorado country singer Ingrid Andress and singer-songwriter Morgan Evans.

The performance will include the duo's hit singles from the album, Good Things, and their previous albums such as Speechless, Tequila, and Keeping Score.

Founded in 2013, the duo consisting of Nashville's country singer and songwriter Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney began their musical careers as Dan + Shay by signing a contract with Warner Music Nashville.

The country duo has been famous for their emotive-themed lyrics, high-pitched vocals, and warm-detailed tunes, which are portrayed in their previous albums, Where It All Began and Obsessed. The styles will later become their songwriting signatures.

Dan + Shay has performed in several stages with notable artists such as Hunter Hayes' We're Not Invisible Tour in 2014, Blake Shelton's Ten Times Crazier Tour in 2014, Shawn Mendes' The Tour in 2019, Rascal Flatts' Back to Us Tour in 2018, and many more. The duo is also scheduled to perform at Iowa State Fair on August 21, 2021.

During their musical career, Dan + Shay have won several prestigious awards such as Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the songs "Tequila", "Speechless", and "10,000 Hours" from 2019 to 2021.

They also won the Country Music Association Awards' Vocal Duo of the Year in 2019 and Best Lyrics – "10,000 Hours" in iHeartRadio Music Awards, and many more.

Their upcoming fourth album, Good Things, consists of 12 singles with hit singles such as I Should Probably Go to Bed, Good Things, Body Language, Give in to You, and top-charts hit 10.000 Hours featuring Justin Bieber, which reached more than 1.4 billion global streams.

The tickets cost $25 each plus $10 of convenience fee and taxes, and the sales are open from July, 23. To purchase the tickets, please visit https://www.axs.com/events/408699/dan-shay-tickets?ref=https%3A//www.danandshay.com/.

