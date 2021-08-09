Watch 'Without Getting Killed or Caught', Guy Clark's biography by Nashville's filmmakers at Belcourt this August

Jeremy Yap/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Belcourt Theater is screening “Without Getting Killed or Caught”, a documentary movie about the folk singer, Guy Clark this August.

The movie was adapted from the biography book with the same title by Nashville's journalist and filmmaker Tamara Saviano. The movie is scheduled to air from August 9 - 10. The title was taken from Guy Clark's single from the album, L.A Freeway.

It unveils the obscure life and fame of Guy Clark alongside his relation with his wife Susanna Clark and fellow Townes Van Zandt. The documentary movie was made based on Susanna Clark's diary and Saviano's book, Without Getting Killed or Caught released in 2016. It features commentaries and interview footages by Clark's friends and associates Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Vince Gill, Verlon Thompson, and Terry and Jo Harvey Allen, as well as record executive Barry Poss.

Saviano uses many of Clark's songs, family photographs, musical archives, interview footages, and radio show records of Clark's appearances, solo or in collaboration with associate artists, to grasp the value in Clark's point of view in his workpieces to the audience. The movie also narrated the future careers, and the rising and fallouts of Clark's career through Susanna's private notes and friends' commentaries. Grammy Award artist Sissy Spacek also took part in the movie by narrating Sussana's voice.

Without Getting Killed or Caught is available to watch for the public at Belcourt Theater, starting on August 9. The movie screening will also include a post-screening discussion with Tamara Saviano and Paul Whitfield. Tickets are available to purchase at Belcourt's website, starting at $11.

