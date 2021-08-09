PATHE's campaign to provide proper housing for Nashville

Paul Kapischka/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - People Alliance for Transit, Housing, & Employment of Nashville is demanding better housing in the Nashville community. The campaign "31,000 Affordable Homes in Nashville" aims to combat the housing crisis and help the citizens of Nashville to own permanently affordable housings.

The organization recognizes the urgency of the housing crisis as new luxury buildings are adding up in every corner of formerly working-class neighborhoods, older buildings that were intentionally abandoned by their landlords, and thousands of housings requiring assistance, and some of the residences are constantly moving from one place to another in search of affordable housing and living. The decisions made by the city, like bringing Amazon to Nashville, are making it more difficult to provide housing for people.

PATHE sees the lack of affordable housing as the main problem of the crisis, and therefore needs an immediate solution and action to overcome it. The organization demands the city leaders and politicians to set aside the profit-oriented perspectives imposed by developers and big corporations and instead focus on necessary steps needed to solve Nashville's crises, specifically in housing and residences.

In order to achieve its goals, PATHE actively reaches out to neighborhoods and communities in spreading knowledge about the importance of affordable housing and conduct several campaigns. PATHE believes in the power of the Nashville community to overcome difficulties in providing affordable housing and necessities.

As part of the campaign, PATHE is holding the Eviction Outreach and Court Watch Program sponsored by Metro Human Relations Commission in order to help the neighborhood and community by providing housing. Join its Court Watch Training on July 27th at the website. https://actionnetwork.org/events/court-watch-training-july-27th-2

