Hands On Nashville is looking for volunteers

NASHVILLE, TN - As Hands On Nashville, or HON, plans to move to their new place in East Nashville, they are looking for volunteers to help ease the moving process. The moving process will be on August 12, 20, and 25, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Volunteers will assist the committee in packing their office supplies, moving furniture and boxes, unpack supplies in the new office, and clean up after the moving process is completed.

Volunteers are encouraged to check for any symptoms before registering for the program, as concerns about the massive spreading of COVID-19's Delta variants continue to rise around the neighborhood.

During the moving process, volunteers will be required to wear masks during indoor activities or any activities that are done indoors regardless of vaccination status. HON will also provide hand sanitizers and masks for all volunteers and staff to use. Volunteers will not be required to wear masks during outdoor activities where social distancing of six feet between volunteers from different households is possible.

There are five spots available for each day and those who are interested can register themselves at the HON website here (https://www.hon.org/opportunity/a0C5a00000iNrVd). For any detailed information and questions about the program, contact the opportunity leader, Thomas Bynum, by email.

Hands On Nashville is a non-profit organization that provides capacity-building programs for schools, agencies, non-profits, and other civic organizations of Nashville through volunteer and community service opportunities. HON has partnered with Ingram Charities, Nashville Soccer Club, Tennessee Titans, Amazon, and Change Healthcare.

Visit the website https://www.hon.org/calendar for other volunteer opportunities available at Hands On Nashville this August.

