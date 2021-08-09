Nashville, TN

Hands On Nashville is looking for volunteers

Dex Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOZch_0bM0mgMJ00
Handiwork NYC/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - As Hands On Nashville, or HON, plans to move to their new place in East Nashville, they are looking for volunteers to help ease the moving process. The moving process will be on August 12, 20, and 25, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Volunteers will assist the committee in packing their office supplies, moving furniture and boxes, unpack supplies in the new office, and clean up after the moving process is completed.

Volunteers are encouraged to check for any symptoms before registering for the program, as concerns about the massive spreading of COVID-19's Delta variants continue to rise around the neighborhood.

During the moving process, volunteers will be required to wear masks during indoor activities or any activities that are done indoors regardless of vaccination status. HON will also provide hand sanitizers and masks for all volunteers and staff to use. Volunteers will not be required to wear masks during outdoor activities where social distancing of six feet between volunteers from different households is possible.

There are five spots available for each day and those who are interested can register themselves at the HON website here (https://www.hon.org/opportunity/a0C5a00000iNrVd). For any detailed information and questions about the program, contact the opportunity leader, Thomas Bynum, by email.

Hands On Nashville is a non-profit organization that provides capacity-building programs for schools, agencies, non-profits, and other civic organizations of Nashville through volunteer and community service opportunities. HON has partnered with Ingram Charities, Nashville Soccer Club, Tennessee Titans, Amazon, and Change Healthcare.

Visit the website https://www.hon.org/calendar for other volunteer opportunities available at Hands On Nashville this August.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_29c688b34e714494738240ac8245e3ae.blob

Dad of five, Tennessee boy

Nashville, TN
114 followers
Loading

More from Dex Walker

Nashville, TN

Spas and massage parlors around Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Most people like to relax at the spa or massage parlor at least once a month. They like to pamper their body with waxing or body massage and get their facials and other treatments. Here are some places in Nashville where you can get your full body treatment and must-visit in the area.Read full story
Davidson County, TN

Recommended restaurants to check out in Davidson County

DAVIDSON, TN — Looking for the most recommended restaurant for lunch or dinner around Davidson County? Here is the list of where to get your meal in Davidson County-Nashville. These places mentioned below are also perfect for you to have your date night or just casual hangouts with your loved ones, family, or friends.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Places to get Gelato in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Before summer ends, Nashvillians might like to enjoy the rest of summer with pool days, lake adventures, and grill-outs. Gelato, ice cream, or frozen yogurt might be a good accompaniment for those summer days. So, where should you get your gelato in Nashville?Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tomacco Taco + Tequila: a new street taco concept open at Germantown

NASHVILLE, TN — A new Tacos and Tequila Bar is opening soon to the Germantown Neighborhood at Nashville, serving guests the traditional California street-style tacos, tequila, and other favorites.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Kevin Byard renovates Safe Room at the Davidson County Foster System to help abused and neglected children

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Titans safety and leader Kevin Byard has been showing great leadership for his football team, as well as off the field. Byard and his family have been such a help to the Nashville community.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Snooze A.M. Eatery reveals plan for new location in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — A new Denver-based breakfast chain spot, Snooze A.M. Eatery will open its latest branch in Hunters Station in East Nashville. This is going to be the first location of the breakfast spot to open in Tennessee.Read full story
Nashville, TN

The Urban Juicer expands to Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville’s top-rated juice bar, The Urban Juicer, has expanded and will be serving passengers coming in or out of Nashville. Their latest location is at the Nashville International Airport, or BNA, and happens to be the first in airports.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Ensworth Graduate places tenth in the Olympic Final

NASHVILLE, TN – A 2017 Ensworth graduate made history on August 2 at the Tokyo Olympics participating in the women's long jump final. Tyra Gittens, 23 years old, represents Trinidad and Tobago in the long jump event at the Olympics 2020.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Rescue volunteer, Max Lauritzen, on giving back to those in need

NASHVILLE, TN - The community residents were suffering from difficulties and lack of resources, as they need to adapt to the new environment and spending longer time indoors at the beginning of the pandemic,. Max Lauritzen sought the opportunity from the pandemic lockdown to help others and serve the community. That's when he enrolled to be part of Nashville Rescue Mission's volunteer.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Dying Fetus to headline at EXIT/IN Nashville on October 27

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville's underground scene welcomes the death metal veterans, Dying Fetus, on their upcoming show at EXIT/IN on October 27. The show also features beatdown-hardcore band Terror, deathcore group Brand of Sacrifice, and Vitriol.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Jackson's Library Card Virtual Book Club returns every first Tuesday of the month

NASHVILLE, TN – Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage invites readers ages 16 and older to join its monthly virtual book club. The meeting will be held via Zoom for an hour. The meetings will happen every first Tuesday of the month.Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Professor Advises to Listen to CDC as COVID-19 Cases Surge

NASHVILLE, TN – Tenessee State University's Dr. Wendelyn Inman advises people to listen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s warning and to get vaccinated. The infectious disease expert also highlights the surging cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant.Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Best places to get dessert in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville has for long been associated with country music. Apart from its love for music and festivals, the city is home to some of the best desserts out there. Well, we cannot say no to desserts, can we? Without further ado, here is a list of the best places to get desserts in Music City.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Best 4-star rated hotels in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – If you're searching for good hotels in Nashville that won't entirely deplete your bank account, we got you. Nashville is brimming with fantastic cheap hotels, all of which are four-star rated. These budget hotels provide cozy bed and board for only around $100 and $200 a night.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Bluebird Cafe reopens this August

NASHVILLE, TN - Upon its comeback in July, Bluebird Cafe has been holding various events and delivering more talents and performances to the community of Nashville. See what's more to deliver by Bluebird Cafe this August.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Ben Rector to headline FIFA World Cup Qualifier Concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville-based singer-songwriter, Ben Rector, is scheduled to headline for FIFA World Cup Qualifier Concert on September 5. Nashville has been selected as the venue for the first home match of FIFA World Cup Qualifier, with U.S team against Canada. The country singer and guitarist, Lindsay Ell, will also open for the Qualifier concert.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's LP Building Solutions to receive Ingram Award

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville's prominent building products manufacturer, LP Building, has been selected as the recipient of the Ingram Award by Public Education Needs Community Involvement & Leadership.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville MDHA to open housing application for Sudekum Apartments on August 11

NASHVILLE, TN - In order to support the community with affordable housing, Nashville Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open a housing application list for Sudekum Apartment on August 11. The application works on a first-come, first-served basis starting on August 11 from noon to August 13 at 3 p.m. Those who had sent their housing application to Sudekum Apartment are obliged to resend.Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Middle Tennessee State University's programs showcased in Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, TN — The first day of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix featured Middle Tennessee State University’s programs for concrete and construction management, veterans service, Army ROTC, and the alumni association.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Cumberland University received $2.6 million from American Rescue Plan for Students

NASHVILLE, TN — Cumberland University has received a $2.6 million grant as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021. ARP’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund provides $39.6 billion for 5,000 higher education institutions to ensure learning continues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The university stated on Tuesday, August 3, that the funding will be utilized for new and returning students' financial aid for the upcoming semester.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy