Ingrid Andress' New Music Video Features Nashville Dive Bar

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – On Monday, August 2, Ingrid Andress' new single "Wishful Drinking" starring Sam Hunt, was released. The song is her first collaboration since the release of her debut album, Lady Like. Andress and Hunt appear in the video dressed in vintage-style attire, which is set in a Nashville dive bar.

The clip was shot at Nashville's Flamingo Cocktail Club, Tennesse. It's heavily influenced by classic films from the 1970s, although modern spin is also added to the video. In the video, Andress and Hunt perform the song from across the room before singing together on stage.

Andress is a huge fan of cult classic films from the 1970s, which is represented in her new official music video. She is a Colorado-based country music singer-songwriter. In 2021, the musician is nominated for three GRAMMY Awards: Best New Artist, Best Country Album, and Best Country Song. She was the only country artist to be nominated for Best New Artist.

She released her debut album Lady Like in 2020. The Associated Press called it "one of the year's strongest albums," It contained the 2x platinum-certified No. 1 radio song "More Hearts Than Mine." Lady Like was one of Billboard's Top 10 Best Country Albums of 2020, and it established the record for the highest-streaming country female debut album of all time when it was released, with every song co-written and co-produced by Andress.

In March of 2020, the four-time ACM Award nominee and two-time CMA and CMT Music Award nominee lead the country genre as Apple Music's Up Next Program's first female country artist.

Andress will embark on the Feeling Things Tour, which will take her across the United States and Europe beginning in September of this year. For a complete list of tour dates and other information, visit the website here.

