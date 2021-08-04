Nick Fewings/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville tourism sector has been growing rapidly for the past decade. Hotels are popping up in every corner of the city which makes it hard to pick the best place to stay.

Worry not, we have made a list of the best luxury hotels in downtown Nashville for you.

https://www.instagram.com/grandhyattnashville/

1. Grand Hyatt Nashville

The Grand Hyatt Nashville is one of the best luxury hotels in the center of downtown Nashville. The hotel has 591 luxurious guestrooms and suites, 77,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, 7 imaginative food and beverage experiences, including Nashville's tallest and most elegant rooftop bar.

It also features a 5th-floor lifestyle level with a fitness center, luxury spa, sun deck, pool, pool bar, and restaurant.

https://www.instagram.com/noelle_nashville/

2. Noelle

Noelle has swiftly established itself as one of Nashville's most well-known hotels. It is housed in the old Noel Place, a luxury hotel that was established in the 1930s. There are 224 rooms in the hotel, as well as a lobby bar, a secret bar, a rooftop bar, a coffee shop, and a restaurant.

With its bespoke furniture and peacock-blue accents, this concept hotel stays true to its art deco heritage with beautiful marble walls, huge arched windows, and original terrazzo flooring.

https://www.instagram.com/thefairlanehotel/

3. Fairlane

The Fairlane Hotel is a retro-modern luxury hotel in Downtown Nashville. With terrazzo flooring, wood paneling, brass accents, and a nostalgic color palette, the mid-century design transports guests to the 1960s and 1970s.

The combination of impeccable service and just the perfect amount of luxury makes for an unforgettable experience.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.