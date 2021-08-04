Steve Earle & The Dukes and Los Lobos to perform at Ryman Auditorium August 30

Anthony DELANOIX/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Steve Earle & The Dukes and Los Lobos will perform live at one of the most celebrated venues in modern music, Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, on August 30. The show will begin at 7.30 p.m. CDT, and the ticket price starts at $39.50.

Steve Earle is one of the most recognized singer-songwriters of his generation. Earle first started his career in Nashville. He is considered a rightful heir to his two musical teachers, Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark.

Earle has established himself as a great storyteller throughout twenty studio albums as his songs have been recorded by a wide range of musicians including Johnny Cash.

Earle's debut album, Guitar Town, released in 1986, is today considered a classic of the Americana genre. Other albums like The Revolution Starts... Now (2004), Washington Square Serenade (2007), and TOWNES (2009) earned Grammy Awards. This year, Steve Earle will hold a series of a tour throughout North America including Nashville, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the American rock band, Los Lobos rose to worldwide prominence in 1987, when their cover of Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" topped the charts in the United States, the United Kingdom, and numerous other countries.

Coming from East Los Angeles, California, Los Lobos has sold millions of CDs, received several accolades, and gained admirers all over the globe. But the biggest influence of its music will be how it reflects the concept of America as a culturally diverse place. The proof can be seen in how styles like son jarocho, norteño, Tejano, folk, country, doo-wop, soul, R&B, rock ’n’ roll, and punk have impacted their music.

For more information about the event, including how to get the ticket, please visit https://ryman.com/event/steve-earle-los-lobos/.

