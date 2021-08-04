The Gibson Garage is a must-see for musical artists and fans in Music City

NeONBRAND/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Located inside the Cummins Station building, Gibson Garage offers an exceptional collection of instruments and various music services for the community.

Nashville's Gibson Garage, which opened on June 9, features well-known brands such as Epiphone, Kramer, Mesa Boogie, and KRK, with several collectible products in the shop. This Gibson Garage flagship store also features a custom shop, an instrument maintenance and repair shop, and an accessories shop.

Inside the shop, visitors can find several guitar sections as Acoustic, Epiphone, and Garage Exclusive. The Garage Exclusive collection offers rare and limited series guitars such as Noel Gallagher J-150, Kirk Douglas Signature SG, Lukas Nelson '56 Les Paul Junior, Jimi Hendrix 1969 Flying V, Joe Perry "Gold Rush" Les Paul Axcess, and many more.

The Gibson Garage also offers a custom shop where guests can make or remodel their guitar by choosing their preferred setting, pickups, knobs, wood, and finishing starting from $3,799. Guests can also find guitar accessories and spare parts at the store.

“The Gibson Garage is the ultimate guitar experience where our past, present and future comes to life for fans and artists right here in Music City,” James “JC” Curleigh, CEO of Gibson Brands, said. “This is also our opportunity to contribute to the amazing music and guitar culture that we’ve been a part of for over a century.”

Having the Gibson Garage in downtown Nashville will hopefully bring vast development and creativity in local music-making. The store will also contribute to building the local scene in Music City by providing music venues and workshops featuring local Nashville artists.

Visit the website https://www.gibson.com/garage to know more about the products and services provided by The Gibson Garage.

