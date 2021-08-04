Nashville's Young Leader Society on September 14

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - The upcoming Young Leader Society gatherings by United Way of Greater Nashville for Nashvillian youngsters will be held on September 14 at Jackalope Brewing Company, starting from 6 to 9 p.m.

Featuring various networking and social activities, including fun quizzes and trivia, the in-person event is dedicated to the community of Nashville's future leaders.

Guests can participate in 90s Pop Culture Trivia where they will form a group of four in order to solve questions about books, movies, songs, TV shows, and culture-related from 90s. Prizes for the trivia are Jackalope Brewery gift cards and United Way swag.

For additional prizes and treats, guests can participate in Prize Drawing. Guests can get the entries for the Prize Drawings from Stuff the Bus collection drive, Imagination Library Month of Giving, or through the Registration Drive.

For the Stuff the Bus collection drive, each participant is eligible to receive 1 entry for every kit donated via the YLS collection site during June.

Those who have participated in Imagination Library Month of Giving during July are eligible to receive Prize Drawing 1 entry after placing an online order and sending proof of purchase to yls@uwmn.org. Get 1 additional entry by sharing the post below to your Instagram stories and tagging @uwgnyls.

In this August, guests are still able to gain entries to Prize Drawing in Registration Drive no later than August 20.

Tickets to Young Leader Society are available to purchase on August 5 at the website https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yls-september-social-tickets-159879539005, starting from $15 for non-members.

