Nashville's Summer Reading Challenge by NPL to hold this August

Thought Catalog/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN—Improve the cognitive skills during summer by joining this year's Summer Reading Challenge, presented by Nashville Public Library. Read as much as you can as an individual or group for a chance to win prizes and treats. The competition is open for K-12 students. It aims to develop reading habits among students in Nashville community and build their cognitive and literacy skills. The Summer Reading Challenge will be running through August 21.

To participate in the Summer Reading Challenge, participants can register online, print a log, or take log papers offered in NPL locations and selected community partners nearby as Curious Copybara Book Shop, Frist Art Museum, Parnassus Books, The Bookshop, and McKay's Books Nashville. After that, keep track on the reading minutes by a paper log or ReadSquared app via Google Play. Complete the reading or listening minutes to win prizes.

Participants should complete at least 600 minutes in order to win prizes, as egg shakers, kazoo, and phone charging cable, depending on the participant's category level. Those who can complete 1200 reading minutes are eligible to win coupons for prizes at partnering businesses and retails across Nashville. Complete 1800 reading minutes for additional coupon prizes. Visit the NPL location nearby to claim the prizes.

Participants can enroll in the competition as groups. Families are prohibited to participate in groups. To win the prize, complete 200 reading minutes that can be arranged based on the group member's daily routine or schedule. The group members are also able to participate in the competition individually. Visit the local library to enrolling as groups.

To sign up and learn more about the competitions, visit the website https://npl.readsquared.com/Default.aspx?PID=173&NF=CLEAR.

