Nashville's Day of the Dog virtual race: participate from Home

NASHVILLE, TN - Join the community of Nashville in celebrating the International Dog Day in Virtual Dog Race held by Moon Joggers. Participate with your furry friends from August 21 - 31 for a virtual race right from home and see how far you both can achieve. Participants can choose between multiple tracks offered by Moon Joggers to complete, from walk, jog, to run in 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, or 26.2. Participants will receive the Day of the Dog Medal and a dog tag for the Virtual Dog Race Event, which will be sent after the ticket purchasing.

Interested participants can secure their tickets at the website https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-day-of-the-dog-1m-5k-10k-131-262-participate-from-home-save-5-tickets-157662455649, starting from $22.

20% of the registration fee collected will be donated to Freedom Service Dogs of America, a nonprofit organization that provides the needs of people with disabilities with service dogs.

Freedom Service Dogs is a community that provides dog rescuing and training services for assisting people with disabilities like autism, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Clients of Freedom Service Dogs have included children, veterans and active-duty military, and other adults.

Visit Freedom Service Dogs at the website https://freedomservicedogs.org/ to learn more about their mission and program.

The 5th annual Virtual Dog Race in Nashville is held by Moon Joggers, a community that focuses on charitable events by involving running, entertainment, and uniqueness to raise charity in several causes. From its Virtual Race Events, Moon Joggers helps the community of Nashville in providing school supplies, food, shoes, water, toys, and primary needs for those in need.

