UWNashville's Partner, Patricia Hart Society welcomes new members

NASHVILLE, TN - As a part of social movement, United Way of Greater Nashville always opens new ways and opportunities in giving back to the community, creating a better path, and developing the community in a creative way. This time, the organization introduced one of its partners, Patricia Hart Society, in spreading kindness and generosity to the community of Nashville.

Patricia Hart Society believes that every individual should receive equal chances to achieve a brighter future. The community aims to help every individual achieve their future using resources, talents, and opportunities available and maximize their potentials for a greater cause. Patricia Hart Society embraces the diversity among its community and making it a safer place for everyone to express themselves.

The name of Patricia Hart Society was taken from Williamson County's philanthropist, active community volunteer, and advocate Patricia Hart to honor her strong belief, which is "extraordinary things happen when women come together".

During this year, the Patricia Hart Society had done several events and charities to giving back to the community as Stuff the Bus and HeART to Heart Fashion Show and Online Auction. Stuff the Bus helps students across the Nashville community to start their school year with the school supplies needed. Donations included in school supplies kits are pencil, pen, watercolor pencils, ruler, erasers that are sent directly to the students once the online purchase is made.

HeART to Heart Fashion Show and Online Auction was held in February which features an online auction and fashion shows from the United Way partners agencies. The event was presented by Chief Meteorologist at WKRN-TV News 2, Danielle Breezy. The event opened opportunities for giving back and supporting the community.

Patricia Hart Society is always open and welcomes those who are eager to involve in community works as much as they do. Visit the website for joining to the organization and learn more about the works and mission of Patricia Hart Society.

