52nd Nashville Film Festival to be held late September

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Film Festival is a week-long festival celebrating film, music and culture to highlight the city's numerous cultural venues and reintroduce the communities and creative sectors to central Nashville.

The festival will take place from September 30 through October 6, 2021. Throughout the week, the 52nd iteration of the film festival will hold in-person screenings, activities, workshops and panels, while also hosting a virtual festival platform to host more than 150 planned films, talkbacks, and other exciting events. The festival also reveals the first four titles that have been chosen for inclusion in this year's lineup.

The following are the initial official lineup for the 52nd Nashville Film:

- Festival: 7 Days.

- The Return: Life After Isis.

- Fanny: The Right to Rock.

- We're All Going to The World Fair.

"This year's festival will create an attendee experience unlike any in our more than fifty year history and bring our film screenings and events into the downtown footprint for the first time," said Jason Padgitt, executive director of Nashville Film Festival.

"One of our festival's long-term ambitions has been to integrate our programming and events into the heart of Nashville, and this year, we are one major step closer to creating a festival experience that brings that vision to life."

This year's event will take place in several famous cultural sites in the city, including:

- Rocketown (601 4th Ave. S) — Thursday, September 30.

- Belmont University Theater (1900 Belmont Ave) — Monday, October 4.

- Marathon Music Works (1402 Clinton St.) — Tuesday, October 5.

- The Belcourt Theater (2012 Belcourt Ave) — Wednesday, October 6.

The Nashville Film Festival is a world-renowned nonprofit organization and cultural event that showcases the greatest in international cinema, as well as American independent films and documentaries by established filmmakers and first-time filmmakers. For more information, visit www.nashfilm.org.

