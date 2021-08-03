Nashville Cocktail Festival is back with more parties and fun from September 7-11

Unsplash/Helena Yankovska

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Cocktail Festival is returning to Nashville this year from September 7 through 11 in several places in Nashville. The event will be packed with lots of parties, tastings of various cocktails, and educational seminars.

The NCF will open with few activities, starting with an opening party at Bode Nashville for $25 on Sept 7, with complimentary cocktails included. Then, it is followed by Gin Master Class on Sept 8 for $30 at Black Rabbit. There are a variety of seminars to join, including Courvoisier Cognac Dinner, Lustau Sherry Experience, and Ti Amo Amaro.

On Friday, Sept 10, there will be a Polynesian Pop Party, which is the main event in this festival, for $65 at Centennial Park. It features a Tiki theme with unlimited various island cocktails, garnishes, and tales from the South Pacific. Join the celebration of the hippest in the cocktail kingdom!

The last event to close the NCF 2021 is Art Deco Night, at the same place with Polynesian Pop, for $65. In the 1920s - 1930s, American bartenders went all over the world to perfect their crafts. Many of the best cocktails were born in this era. Celebrate the roaring jazz generation that was full of global spirit!

There are also other available experiences to join, including Blend Your Own Bottle for $150. You will get unlimited cocktails and a bottle of blended whiskey to bring home.

Purchase your tickets here.

Clear your calendar in September and join these events for nights of fun and cocktails.

