Insights to Nashville's Storytellers Hideaway Farm and Museum: Johnny Cash's Center of the Universe

Frances Gunn/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Among all attractions and venues in Nashville, Storytellers Hideaway Farm & Museum is a must-visit attraction for music enthusiasts and country music fans, as the place was made famous as Johnny Cash's hideaway to escape from entertainment's glamorous lifestyle. The attraction includes a 107-acre farm, memorabilia of country music history, collections of Johnny Cash's photos and footage, and a display of the famous One-Piece-At-A-Time Cadillac.

Located in Bon Aqua, TN, the Storytellers Hideaway Farm, and Museum include The Hideaway Farm and The Storytellers Museum. The visitors can explore the 107-acre farm that has been restored with smooth walkways, convenient parking, and public facilities. In the Car Shed, the visitors can witness the One-Piece-At-A-Time Cadillac car which is named after Johnny Cash's number 1 hit-singles with the same title. The Hideaway Farm represents Johnny's private side through the collections of family photos, footage, and personal belongings of the artists himself.

In the Storytellers Museum, visitors can find restored photos, interesting memorabilia, stories, and rare live performance footages of country music icons as Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, and Colonel Tom Parker, and producer Red Wortham. The museum building was primarily used by producer Red Wortham as a recording studio in the 1960s, and later sold to Johnny Cas in the 1970s. The building went on several changes and ownership until 2016, where the building was finally renovated to the Storytellers Museum to restore historical pieces from famous country music icons to represent the history of country music.

The Storytellers Hideaway and Museum open every Friday and Saturday at 10:00 am, with general admission of $25 for adults and $18 for children ages 11 and above. The museum also provides visitors with group tours, venue rentals, and special events held. Learn more about its detailed facilities and upcoming events at the website https://www.storytellershideawayfarm.com/.

