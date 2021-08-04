Job Opportunity: Career Development Specialist at Nashville Software School

Unsplash/Austin Distel

NASHVILLE, TN—Nashville's non-profit vocational school, NSS is opening a job opportunity in the Career Development Specialist position to assist students of NSS in achieving their future career and goals, as well as provide them with tools and resources needed to achieve their tech jobs and career.

Responsibilities of a Career Development Specialist are include: developing contents, supports, and methods for the students to improve their learning process, assist the students during their job and career search with necessary tools as creating valuable resumes, creating LinkedIn profiles, conducting the effective interview and presentation techniques, motivate the students during their job searching process, and coordinate with employer engagement to connect students to job interviews and opportunities and find talents and volunteers to participate in school's events as mock interviews, roundtables, guest speakers, and panel discussions.

Several requirements needed for Career Development Specialists are: deep knowledge in current technology developments and opportunities in Nashville, have the flexibility and strong communication skills, engage with Nashville's tech community, being able to work as a team or individual, and being excited to meet new people and opportunities. Prior experience of 2 years or more in technical recruiting, talent acquisition, career management, or any similar roles is preferable.

Being in this position, you will be needed to be available hours of evening and weekend for events and appointments.

Interested applicants are encouraged to send their applications and resumes to hiring@nashvillesoftwareschool.com. The submitted resumes will be reviewed between 5 days of business hours.

Nashville Software School, or NSS, is established in 2012 and has become one of the long-running technology school and coding bootcamp in Nashville. NSS provides students with handful of skills and opportunities to explore tech careers in a vibrant and diverse environment.

Learn more about the mission and programs of NSS at the website.

