Join NSS graduates in discussing how to develop a career in web development on August 6

NASHVILLE, TN - Join Nashville Software School graduates for discussing web development career in NSS's Web Development Cohort on August 6.

Connect with full-stack C#/.NET graduates as they shared their experience in studying with NSS, developing their tech careers, and working on their latest projects in 30-minutes, 1-on-1-virtual-meetings.

Register for the cohort session at the website.

The graduates are coming from different backgrounds and professions, however that doesn't limit them to explore more about tech knowledge and opportunities.

Several NSS graduates that will attend the cohort are:

Chris Douglass, a software engineer for 12 years who attend NSS for better understanding and development of front-end skills,

Meg McGregor, who has successfully applied the web development and coding skills to improve her business,

Joel Gage, a freelance musician who is on his way to Software Engineer career path, Dakota Upchurch, a former restaurant worker who had landed his career in Software Developer,

Autumn Fotopoulos, a stay-at-home mom who decided to break the comfort zone by pursuing her dream career as Software Developer at NSS, and many more.

Check the detailed profiles of the graduates at the website here.

Nashville Software School offers opportunities and skills in exploring tech industries for the community of Nashville with diverse backgrounds and professions. The non-profit vocational school aims to provide students with necessary skills and knowledge in pursuing their future tech careers journey.

Visit the website to learn more about the classes, programs, and upcoming events of NSS.

