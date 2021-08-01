Veterinarian confirmed four horses in Tennessee have tested positive for Potomac Horse Fever

Unsplash/David Dibert

NASHVILLE, TN – Following the case earlier this month when a horse was tested positive for Potomac Horse Fever (PHF) in Wilson County, the veterinarian of Tennessee State has now confirmed that four horses in Hawkins, Robertson, and Sullivan are diagnosed with PHF, and a horse with PHF must be euthanized.

Dr. Samantha Beaty, State Veterinarian explained that the transmission of this disease could be prevented.

“Potomac Horse Fever is preventable with regular vaccinations and environmental management. In addition to having your horses on a routine medical schedule, make sure they have clean drinking water. One way to do this is to change natural drinking water sources to frequently cleaned water buckets,” she explained.

Neorickettsia risticii is the bacteria that causes PHF. Aquatic snail larvae and other intermediate hosts including flies purportedly carry the bacteria. Horses that live near low-lying areas or bodies of water and drink from stagnant waters are at risk.

Besides providing clean water to the horses, horse owners can also reduce the risk of exposure by turning off the lights at night, which usually attract insects.

The symptoms of the disease include anorexia, diarrhea, colic, fever, and laminitis. The signs can appear in two to eighteen days after ingestion and could be fatal if not treated. However, PHF is not a threat to human health and is not contagious among horses.

The State Veterinarian's office aims to prevent the spread of the disease through import and movement requirements, disaster mitigation, livestock traceability, and the services from the C.E Kord Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory.

The risk of illness is increased during mid-to-late summer. So, horse owners should administer vaccination for PHF before that time comes.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.