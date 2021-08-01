Gov. Lee and Commissioner Rolfe announce 54 counties will receive fund from ThreeStar grants

Pepi Stojanovski/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Around 54 counties will receive funding from the ThreeStar grant program, as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee with Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe officially announced.

Governor Lee stated that this program will assist local communities to realize Tennessee as a way better place to live.

“I congratulate these 54 counties that are receiving ThreeStar grants and thank them for strengthening the quality of life and enhancing workforce development in their communities,” Lee stated.

Tennessee communities within those counties will receive $2.4 million from TNECD for this round of the program. This program aims to accelerate and enhance the growth and maximize the potential of local communities in various sectors such as education, workforce training and development, health, tourism, small business, entrepreneurship, and economic development programs.

This fund focuses on prioritizing sectors that require a strategic planning process. ThreeStar encouraged community welfare, especially in thriving economic conditions, by putting a multitude of works so it could benefit and empower Tennesseans as a whole.

On the other hand, Rolfe said that A ThreeStar grant program is a valuable tool that helps counties to focus on establishing strides in key areas.

“TNECD is proud to assist these 54 counties as they develop asset-based strategic plans and invest responsibly in their communities.”

Counties must adhere to all qualifications required by this program to be accepted. The requirements comprise fulfilling every certification needed, and arrange a strategic plan utilizing the asset available, and make sure that the implementation of the program would reach the objectives and goals of the strategic plan itself.

Some of the awarded counties are including Anderson, Campbell, Cannon, Carter, Clay, Cocke, Crockett, Cumberland, Decatur, DeKalb, and more.

